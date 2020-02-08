GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) – Viktoria Rebensburg mastered the Kandahar course for her first career victory on a downhill in the Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

Her victory came a week after the men’s race on the same hill was also won by a German skier, Thomas Dressen.

Rebensburg had an almost flawless run to beat Federica Brignone by 0.61 seconds.

The Italian’s third podium finish in one downhill helped her to close the gap to Mikaela Shiffrin, the leader, in the overall standings to 190 points. The three-time American overall winner has been taking a break from skiing since the death of her father Jeff Shiffrin last week.

Ester Ledecka, the Czech athlete who competed on both the alpine ski and snowboard World Cup tracks, finished third, 0.83 behind.

The Italian Sofia Goggia and the Swiss Corinne Suter, who leads the discipline in front of Shiffrin, took fourth and fifth place.

The rest of the field, led by former World Cup downhill champion Ilka Stuhec from Slovenia, was more than 1.5 seconds ahead.

Rebensburg became the 10th winner of the last 10 women’s runs. Shiffrin, who won two weeks ago in Bansko, Bulgaria, is also on the list.

It was the German’s 19th career win and the second of the season after he won a Super-G in Lake Louise, Alberta in December.

Her strongest discipline is the giant slalom, where she won Olympic gold and three World Cup season titles in 2010 and silver at the World Cup last year.

A Super-G on the same course is planned for Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,