Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell will not give their daughters cell phones

advertisement

Set your foot! Rebecca Romijn has “endless arguments” with her and Jerry O’ConnellThe 11-year-old twin daughters Dolly and Charlie on cell phones.

Celebrity parents who have twins

“Not yet,” the 47-year-old actress told Us Weekly exclusively at the 2020 American Rescue Dog Show. “Your little brains are developing and I don’t want to lose them to phones yet. We really hold out!”

advertisement

The California native went on to explain, “A close friend [told us]:” As soon as they get phones, their grades decrease. “Besides, our daughters are now in a place where so many of their friends have phones [and see] how they lose their own friends to their phones. They say,” Our friends are no longer where they have their phones so committed. “They’re not around when we talk to them. They stare at their phones.” I’ll wait as long as I can. “

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell Andrew H. Walker / Shutterstock

LOL! Celebrity parents reveal the most inappropriate things their children have said

Romijn and O’Connell, 45, made a covenant in 2007 and welcomed their girls the following year – what they are joking is the secret to their marriage success.

“We are too afraid to separate because one of us might end up with our children,” the actor said exclusively in November. “We stay together and not for the children, so none of us have to deal with them. We would have a rare fight against custody. Do you know how famous couples conduct custody disputes and how crazy they are and drag on for years? We would have a very quick one. “Your Honor, I shouldn’t have anything to do with these kids.” … You know. It is not a secret. “

Dolly is very similar to her father, Romijn told us in July 2018 and noticed the “size of her personality”. Charlie, the librarian alum, said at the time: “[She] is like none of us. Charlie is quietly great and doesn’t have to be loud to prove himself to anyone. And none of us are like that. She’s gorgeous. Very grown up. “

Rebecca Romijn and Gabby Douglas take part in the American Rescue Dog Show on January 19, 2020. MediaPunch / Shutterstock

Famous celebrity pregnancies: Baby Bump Hall of Fame

The American Rescue Dog Show is part of Hallmark Channel’s “Adoption Ever After” initiative and aims to educate people about the benefits of saving their next pet and eventually clearing animal shelters.

With reporting from Emily Marcus

advertisement