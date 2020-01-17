advertisement

Rebecca Long-Bailey started her Labor campaign in Manchester tonight.

The Salford and Eccles MP, who was keen to distance herself from the Continuity Candidate label, promised to fight anti-Semitism in her party, to fight for the environment, and to take Westminster’s power.

The launch of the shadow business secretary’s campaign was due to the industrial heritage of Manchester and Salford that took place in the Science and Industry Museum.

This was repeated in her speech when she remembered how the radical history of her working class sparked her interest in politics.

“The history of our city was about the Chartists, the unions, the Pankhursts,” she told the press and supporters.

“The history of our city was the history of struggle, solidarity, social and economic progress on an unstoppable rise.

“Now I think that kind of optimism is scarce these days. There is the old joke that nostalgia is not the same as it used to be, and I think the same can be said about the future.

Rebecca Long-Bailey launches her Labor Party leadership campaign at a member and supporter event at the Science & Industry Museum in Manchester

(Image: PA)

“The climate and environmental crisis, the rise of the ultimate right to political power and the relentless pressure that austerity measures are exerting on our public services and our social fabric.

“These are undoubtedly forces that darken our lives and darken our horizons.”

As party leader, Long-Bailey promised to fight for a new “green deal” to promote prosperity and investment in low-carbon industries with a focus on job creation.

It also promised to fight for “first class public services” and “landscape remodeling” and a “democratic economy”.

At the Pitch of the Deputies in Salford, the distribution of power became an issue of leadership. Long-Bailey informed supporters that she would abolish the House of Lords and replace it with a new elected Senate outside of London.

“We will end the men’s political club and make plans to shift Westminster’s power to a regional or local level.

TV screens are shown when Rebecca Long-Bailey starts her campaign

(Image: PA)

“An elected senate would have a new democratic legitimacy and should have new powers to reflect this.

“I believe this should include holding the government accountable for the impact of new legislation on our prosperity, wellbeing and environmental sustainability.

“And we should look for ways to ensure that it is representative, with a proportional voting system for one vote for all regions and nations of the United Kingdom.

“And it is not enough to expect democracy in our politics. We also need democracy in our economy.”

When asked why members should choose Keir Starmer, she said, “If people want a leader to ensure that our voters understand that socialism is an aspiration, they should vote …”

Rebecca Long-Bailey

(Image: PA)

Long-Bailey has already received the necessary numbers to participate in the competition, as have Shadow Brexit Secretary Starmer and Backbench MPs Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips.

Other candidates, including Clive Lewis and Shadow Secretary of State Emily Thornberry, are far from getting the support they need.

The candidates who pass this first phase move on to the next phase, in which they need the support of local parties or partner groups.

In the last phase of the process, full members, affiliated members and registered supporters are chosen in a preferred election.

If no candidate receives more than 50%, the second preference votes will be taken into account until an overall winner is determined.

The new leader will be announced on April 4.

