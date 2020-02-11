Rebecca Black at the 9th Streamy Awards on December 19, 2019 in Los Angeles. MediaPunch / Shutterstock

“Friday” is in Rebecca BlackRearview mirror. Nine years after the premiere of her viral music video, the singer openly reported how the song changed her life – and not always for the better.

“A music video for a song called” Friday “was uploaded to the internet 9 years ago today,” wrote 22-year-old Black in a statement he shared on Monday, February 10th. “Above all, I wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self, who was terribly ashamed and afraid of the world. To my 15-year-old self, who felt as if she had no one with whom could talk about the depression she was facing, to my 17-year-old self, who would only go to school to give her and her friends something to eat, to my 19-year-old self, with whom almost every producer “Songwriter said they would never work with me. Damn it until a few days ago when she looked in the mirror!”

pic.twitter.com/lcua4H076t

– Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) February 11, 2020

The singer told fans that “she has tried more and more to remind me that every day is a new opportunity to change your reality and lift your mind.”

She continued: “You are not defined by a choice or thing. Time heals and nothing is finite. It is a process that is never too late to start. and so, let’s go! It may be strange to post this, but honesty feels good if nothing else. “

In another tweet, Black wrote: “9 YEARS. What a journey.”

9 YEARS. What a trip https://t.co/sX4GHxYyOL

– Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) February 10, 2020

The music video “Friday” was released on YouTube on February 10, 2011 and reached 166 million views, 454,000 likes and a whopping 3.2 million dislikes within four months. It became one of the most viewed YouTube videos of all time, but was discontinued in June 2011 due to a copyright infringement by the website. The music video was re-uploaded in September and currently has almost 140 million viewers.

Black was exposed to a rush of cyberbullying after the video was released due to kitschy lyrics and choreography. Two years later she published a sequel with the musician entitled “Saturday” Dave Days,

Since then, the Californian has continued to record and release music, in addition to Fox ‘The Four: Battle for Stardom in 2018. Her last single, “Sweetheart”, was released in October 2019.

