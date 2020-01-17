Reba to Guest Star on 'Young Sheldon' + More

advertisement

Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning overview of the news that fans of country music should know.

Reba McEntire will be a guest in CBS’s popular TV show Young Sheldon. According to a press release, McEntire June, the fun-loving ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s character Coach Ballard, plays “an improbable friendship with Meemaw,” played by Annie Potts. The episode starring Reba will be broadcast on CBS sometime in February at 8:00 PM ET.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Dan + Shay has been added to the line-up for the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. Set on January 30-Feb. 1, the three-night event takes over the Miami American Airlines Arena for the Super Bowl on February 2. Dan + Shay will perform alongside Maroon 5 on February 1, with DJ Khaled and Guns N ‘Roses leading the other two nights. Tickets for each night, sold separately, are now available through Ticketmaster.

The Charlie Daniels Band, Shooter Jennings and more artists will perform in Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 2020 Simple Man Jam. The festival takes place on August 20-24 in Orlando, Florida, and also includes two performances of Lynyrd Skynyrd alongside artists such as Blackberry Smoke, Drivin N Cryin and .38 Special. Simple Man Jam 2020 tickets start at $ 1,399 per person, including a four-night hotel stay, and fans can find more information on the official website of the fest.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Also in festival news, Margo Price, Colter Wall, Shakey Graves and Orville Peck will headline the first ever Campfire Gathering in Dripping Springs, Texas. The festival takes place during South By Southwest on March 16-18 at Camp Lucy Resort and will also include “intimate” performances of Delta Spirit, Nikki Lane, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Paul Cauthen and more artists. Fans can stay in chic air-conditioned yurts or creekside huts at Camp Lucy, along with participation in wine tasting, horse riding, fishing and more activities. Tickets for the inaugural campfire meeting start at $ 600 and are now on sale.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Country-rap duo de Lacs have announced plans for a compilation album of their biggest hits. After-synchronized Kickin ‘Up Mud: The Hits, the 12-number collection contains fan favorites including the title track “Kickin’ Up Mud”, “Country Road” and “Jack in My Coke”, the duet of the band with Montgomery Gentry. Kickin ‘Up Mud: The Hits is scheduled for release on January 31 through Average Joes Entertainment, and fans can now pre-order the album.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Singer-songwriter TG Sheppard continues its Party Time Tour until 2020. Sheppard starts this year’s tour schedule in Hinton, Okla, per press release. On January 18, he makes stops in New Mexico, Georgia, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska and more locations throughout the year. Additional dates are expected to follow in the coming weeks, and fans can keep track of all new shows via the official Sheppard website.

