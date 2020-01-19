Reba makes film debut in 'Tremors'

advertisement

Thirty years ago today (January 19, 1990) was a career changing day for Reba McEntire: it was on that date that the singer made her film debut in the movie Tremors.

Tremors, with Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward and Michael Gross, is about residents in a small town who have to defend themselves against underground creatures trying to kill them. McEntire plays Heather Gummer, part of a survival pair that helps protect the city against the deadly creatures. Although the film was the country’s first outing to be officially announced as an actress, she had already gained a lot of experience by appearing in her theatrical music videos, including the clip for her 1986 hit “Whoever’s in New England”, which was the first music video.

“I was one of the very first people to ever make a video with country music. We filmed most of it in Boston, “she explains. “We’ve done this song about New England, and it really increased the appeal, broadened my audience.”

McEntire caught the acting problem after filming Tremors and then starred in the television movie The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw with Kenny Rogers and Burt Reynolds, and in the Rob Reiner movie North, in 1991 and 1994 respectively. In 1994 she also played in a TV movie called Is There Life Out There, based on her hit single of the same name. McEntire was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role in the 1995 Buffalo Girls film, in which she played Calamity Jane’s best friend (Anjelica Huston).

The native Oklahoma played as Annie Oakley in the Broadway version of Annie Get Your Gun in 2001. That same year, she debuted her sitcom of the same name, which was broadcast on the WB network until 2007. McEntire has also continued to perform alongside cultivating her music career: she played in the sitcom Malibu Country as Reba McKenzie and made guest appearances in the series Baby Daddy and Last Man Standing.

“I absolutely love to act,” she says. “I don’t care if it’s a musical, a comedy. I just love working and communicating with other people … I love being with other people instead of being there alone.”

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson and revised by Annie Zaleski.

