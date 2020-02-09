If you are planning to buy a house or condominium this year, keep in mind that the property may be managed by a Home Owners Association (HOA). According to the Community Associations Institute, more than 63 million people live in communities overseen by HOAs. This means that 24 percent of U.S. households are part of community associations.

Many buyers appreciate the benefits of HOAs, but the mandatory fees and agreements, terms, and restrictions (CCRs) occasionally rub the wrong way for some people. Before submitting an offer for a property under HOA, there are a few factors to consider.

What do you get from the HOA? Homeowners’ associations often provide access to facilities that residents could not otherwise afford – pools, gyms, tennis courts, hiking trails – and their rules protect the values ​​of property. Some associations also provide services traditionally provided by the government, such as: B. Garbage collection, landscaping, street lighting and street and sidewalk maintenance.

Your perfect home may have a great pool, or your dream home might be on the first tee, but keep in mind that these things are only part of the HOA’s scope. If you purchase a property that is subject to an HOA, you conclude a legal contract with the association. You agree to comply with the terms of the association and to pay its contributions. In return, you get a community led by an HOA that has access to its facilities and benefits.

Ensure that any uses or freedoms that you expect to be associated with your property are allowed in the CCRs. Would you like to keep your boat trailer in your driveway? The association’s CCRs may not allow this. Do you want to paint the house? The permissible colors are restricted for some HOAs. Therefore, check the pallet permitted by the assignment.

You may have heard horror stories about homeowners and other legal disputes with owners and HOAs. A common topic in many of these cases is that homeowners do not understand or ignore the regulations. Check the CCRs carefully before you buy the property, and you are much less likely to disregard your HOA.

Ask about fees

HOAs run on fees, your annual community life fee. These fees can range from $ 100 to $ 1,000, depending on the neighborhood or building and the amenities offered. Ask how much the fees are and whether they have increased in recent years. Find out what the fees cover and what doesn’t. For example, your apartment club can do all outside maintenance. That is, if the roof leaks, you will pay your repair fees even if you live on the ground floor of a three-story building. However, if you live on this third floor, you don’t have to pay to fix the entire roof yourself. If the club manages a pool, you pay for it, even if you can’t swim and never use the amenities.

Who is responsible?

When checking an HOA’s documents, be sure to ask about their finances. Is that HOA solvent? Does it have a reserve fund? Who controls the money? What type of supervision is this person subject to?

Find out who manages HOA and what role residents play in managing HOA. There may be a board of directors or another group of owners who manage the association. Take some time and talk to people who currently live in the community. How do you feel about the neighborhood, the development or the building? Find out your impressions of the HOA.

Perform a due diligence before signing a contract to buy a property owned by a homeowners association. You can make an informed decision about the advantages and disadvantages of the HOA and about your responsibilities without endangering the transaction or subjecting yourself to regulations that are inconsistent with your lifestyle.

Ask your broker and visit HAR.com for expert advice on HOAs and information on owning, buying, or selling a home.

John Nugent of the RE / MAX Space Center is the 2020 chair of the Houston Association of Realtors / HAR.com.