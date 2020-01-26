advertisement

Published

23:00 CST, Saturday, January 25, 2020

advertisement

Whether you are buying or selling for the first time, the process must be an exciting time and experience.

“If you miss an opportunity, there will be others and the right house for you is there. Don’t get discouraged, go ahead and have faith in the process. This is why it is important to work with a real estate agent who is passionate about real estate and your needs are their priority, “said Amber Moyse, a real estate agent at Beth Wolff Realtors Real Living.

Moyse was born in Houston and studied at the University of Houston. She has been in real estate for 17 years.

“After graduating from the University of Houston with a bachelor’s degree in consumer sciences, I worked for 14 years for a well-known watch manufacturer and brands where I was regional director,” said Moyse.

sharpening skills

Through her education and past experience, she was able to sharpen her management and marketing skills, improve her ability to understand consumers and trends, develop a strong eye for design and visual presentation, and build the best skills for customer relationships. She puts all this experience and more into the work she does for her buyers and sellers.

Moyse’s experiences, not only in her career, but also in her personal life, have strengthened her ability to communicate on a personal level. She is also a hard worker and highly motivated, who serves as a strong advocate for her clients.

She is proud to know that her customers are well satisfied and have had a pleasant experience during the transaction process.

“I am passionate about real estate and serving my customers. I love the fact that real estate allows me to use all my experiences to help my clients achieve their real estate goals and find the house that meets their needs. I am also proud to know that my customers’ expectations are only achieved by listening, solving problems, marketing, negotiating, a lot of hard work and I love what I do, “said Moyse.

Moyse is also an award-winning broker who has qualified as one of the company’s top producers in 2019.

She works in multiple markets, but mainly in the River Oaks area, Heights, Oak Forest, Bellaire, West University and Galveston. She has been calling the Inner Loop home for more than 30 years, so she knows the area well, which her customers appreciate.

She and her husband also have a home in Galveston, and she enjoys showing off everything the island has to offer to customers.

