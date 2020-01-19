advertisement

23:00 CST, Saturday, January 18, 2020

After she enjoyed the process of renovating and selling her personal houses, finding a good deal for a house, working with the architects and contractors, shopping for products for the house such as finishes and surfaces, and marketing it home for sale, Liz Daniel decided to become a broker and get her license.

“Real estate was a matter of course for me and I made it into my career,” said Daniel, a real estate agent at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

She has been in real estate for 15 years and has seen the market fluctuate, but in Houston it is usually a good time to buy or sell all year round.

Prior to real estate, Daniel sold radio advertising in her 20s and then started her own media purchasing service.

“I have been negotiating big deals since I graduated from the university. Radio was a great feeder for real estate because it gave me a basis for managing customer expectations and for interacting with different personalities. I met a wide range of people in both sectors, all of whom I found interesting and continue to find and which I enjoy enjoying, “said Daniel.

Daniel’s focus areas include River Oaks, West University / Southampton, Montrose and Memorial. She has lived in her area of ​​interest for the past few decades, so she knows the area well and is happy to show her clients the many amenities that the areas offer.

“This is an excellent time for buyers in these areas. We have many houses on the market, “said Daniel.

She is also an award-winning broker and a long-term member of the MTSIR Circle of Excellence, who honors the company’s best producers every year.

Daniel is known as a sincere person and loves meeting new people. She looks forward to opening homes every weekend because they are like “a story waiting to unfold.”

“You never know who will walk through the door. I’m not the realtor sitting quietly at the table while the potential buyers travel through the house on their own. I know their full story by the time they leave, “said Daniel.

Daniel is also known to go one step further for her customers, even if this means she has to climb on the roof to take a picture.

“Every customer and transaction is unique. This is what keeps it interesting and fun for me and why I love what I do. I love my customers and find the perfect home for them, “said Daniel.

