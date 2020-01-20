Real Steel too strong for Footpad at Thurles

advertisement

With three of the five runners in the Grade 2 Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase, trainer Willie Mullins was a good chance to get hold of the loot and he saddled the first three at home, led by Real Steel.

Stablemate Footpad was the favorite to lead the Mullins formation, but he ran fast through the race and never gave his jockey, Daryl Jacob, much chance to get him into a rhythm. Real Steel, on the other hand, was nicely warmed up for Paul Townend’s job and, while the two pulled away from the rest of the field as the race unfolded, he had much more in the closet and stretched out close to home to win with a considerable amount in hand.

“I was disappointed with Footpad, but I think it was probably just too free,” said Mullins. “The pace was probably a bit slow and the two front horses did not run at the speed you would expect in a race like this. Daryl’s horse did too much in the middle mile of the race and missed the penultimate fence ( omitted) did not give him a chance to catch his breath, it left him a little exposed and it fell into Paul’s lap.

“But I was very happy with how Real Steel jumped in the second half of the race, when he needed it, and how he stayed. He is moving forward. Voix Du Reve also improved from his last run. “

Mullins added: “I would imagine that we will look at that (Ryanair Chase) for Real Steel. Paul said he was as straight as a dice today – he said that when he got off the horse. He said he was like that “He jumped straight ahead and you could go with him everywhere – there was no prejudice. We were already concerned (about his ability to play on left-handed tracks), but we have to look at the Ryanair Chase after that performance.”

Real Steel turned out to be the middle leg of a Mullins triplicate, the first of which came from Monkfish in the W O O’Grady Memorial Irish EBF Novice Hurdle.

With the late fall of Run Wild Fred and the sub-par performance of Festival D’ex, it is hard to judge how good the form might be, but Monkfish could not have done much with big-margin winner.

For a horse that has written everything behind it, the six-year-old van Mullins does well in this area. Run Wild Fred’s departure from the second to last left him to go home under Paul Townend and he now has the Ballymore Novices ’Hurdle and the Albert Bartlett as Cheltenham options.

Elimay completed the Mullins treble with the Grade 2 Coolmore NH Sires Capri Irish EBF Mares’ Novice Chase. A decent kind of hurdles, she made a winning debut on fences last month and stepped on to see Cut The Mustard, but not before she was scared by that stablemate. She is not the biggest mare, but she is doing well with ability and attitude. This was her fourth win in a row, after winning twice over obstacles last season.

Mullins had a long chance to make four on the day the well-touted Power Of Pause made its track debut in the bumper.

The 3-10 favorite moved well to lead the home front, but Coolbane Boy also moved easily and, under a very confident ride from Tom Feeney, the five-year-old trained by Liam Burke turned out to be stronger in the finish. Second place remains a smart prospect, but there was no apparent chance of the winning performance and Coolbane Boy should have little trouble winning a girl when he was sent back over obstacles.

There didn’t seem to be much market confidence behind Arcadian Sunrise prior to the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle, but the easily retrieved favorite 5-2 got the job done under a good drive from Denis O’Regan. Trained in Dungarvan by John Queally, the Carlisle bumper winner accelerated to challenge the new leader Whatsnotoknow who went to the last, led the final obstacle and proved good enough to ward off the renewed effort of that rival.

Probably the most winning rider, Oakley Brown, was the winning rider, Oakley Brown, who continues to impress Pakens Rock’s victory in the Matty Ryan Memorial Handicap Hurdle. The 7lb claimer gave Barry Murphy’s seven-year-old a nice ride and looked very well in control of the straight when he easily fended off the challenge of polished steel.

As if an open book was busy with a great race until it came to the penultimate one. If the fall is worse, a return to the winner’s enclosure should not be far away.

There was a good finish to the thurlesraces.ie Handicap Chase in which Ice Cold Soul, ridden by Eoin Walsh for Noel Meade and owners Gigginstown House Stud, stuck out his neck to deny Nobody Home a neck.

