Previously, she showed her singing talent on The Real Housewives of Cheshire – and now reality TV star Nermina Pieters-Mekic releases a single.

Model, singer and trained legal advisor Nermina branches out.

Inspired by Rita Ora, Janet Jackson and the late Aaliyah – with the contemporary Sass by Don’t Call Me Up hit maker Mabel, Nermina – she is aiming for the charts with her new, slimmed down R&B track.

The sultry song called Too Deep, a collaboration with singer Jabron, was recorded in Nermina’s home studio in Cheshire.

“It’s about being in love with someone completely and not caring what others think,” she said.

Nermina Pieters-Mekic

(Image: Eddie Garvey)

“The feeling of letting go of your guard and just joining in.”

Nermina was born in Bosnia and grew up in the Netherlands. She sang at a young age and continued to write and sing while studying law.

Burnley footballer Erik Pieters’ wife Nermina is now focusing on her passion for music.

Continue reading

Related articles

Last year, 29-year-old Nermina and 31-year-old Erik moved from a rental house in Alderley Edge to their new house in Wilmslow with a recording studio for Nermina.

Too Deep is Nermina’s third single after her debut Forever in May 2019, followed by Good One in August.

Nermina became a real housewife in 2017 and was one of the main stars in series six and seven.

She couldn’t film that much after moving to France with Erik who signed for Burnley FC last summer after being loaned out to French team Amiens.

She now appears as a guest star on the ITVBe reality show, which follows the life of a group of wealthy and glamorous women in Cheshire.

The show is back on our screens for an 11th series in spring.

Too Deep will be released on Thursday February 20th.