Three weeks after the outbreak of the Chinese corona virus in large parts of the country, Israel is feeling the first direct effects on the construction sector. The closure threatens to increase construction costs and property prices.

The supply of bricks for paving and building facades was discontinued, and industry sources said fittings, tiles, and coatings are likely to follow,

“Suppliers refuse to ship goods because there is a shortage of quarry workers in China. The corona virus keeps people at home and everything is paralyzed, ”said Eran Siv, chairman of the Federation of Renovation Contractors.

He said it would take about two months for the effects on the Israeli construction sector to be felt. “At the moment, many of the country’s largest contractors and importers are using the existing inventory, but if it doesn’t get better, and soon it will get better, the shortage will soon be reflected mainly in marble and stone for cladding and flooring.”

Gil Bufman, chief economist at Bank Leumi, said in a report that between 20% and 30% of all building materials used in Israel are made in China. The result will be higher construction costs in the short term and, if the virus spreads, will lead to bottlenecks that will delay construction projects.

After almost a decade of rising property prices, the market has stabilized since the beginning of 2018. However, this year prices have risen – around 3.4% in the twelve months to November – while housing starts have dropped and a new supply is threatening a crisis that could accelerate the rise.

Construction materials imported from China include steel, aluminum and copper, granite, ceramics and glass.

CityBee architects Eran Shaked and Eran Leshem said one of the first problems was imported granite.

“It is the most popular stone in the country for gray facades and is used frequently. There is currently a shortage of imports because the deliveries have been stopped and there is no one in China to speak to. Chinese workers are on compulsory leave until the 23rd of the month, and only then can we get back in touch and maybe find out when the next shipment will come, ”said Shaked.

Bufman said the impact would depend on how long the coronavirus remained in use. To do this, he based his estimates on two main scenarios created by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

The first and most likely is that the Chinese authorities will gain control of the situation by the end of March. In this case, the impact on the Chinese economy is relatively small, GDP growth drops by 0.5 percentage points and global rates by 0.2 to 0.3%.

In the second more pessimistic scenario with a probability of 20%, Beijing will not bring the virus under control until the end of June, according to the EIU. This would cause significant disruptions in the global supply chain and have a much greater impact on the global economy.

“In the pessimistic scenario, Israeli economic growth is expected to slow from around 3% in 2020 to only 1.5%, along with an increase in the budget deficit and unemployment rate, a decrease in inflation and a possible decrease in the Bank of’s rate Israel of interest, ‘said Bufman.

“In the persistent virus scenario, the economic impact will be far greater than it is now. In the construction sector, the potential exhaustion of the building material stocks imported from China should lead to the termination of construction projects, ”he said.

Israel would have to start importing materials from Turkey and other countries that are more expensive than Chinese imports, although the sources are closer and lower shipping costs. “In such a scenario, construction costs will rise and be passed on in the form of higher real estate prices,” he warned.

Bufman warned that global supplies of construction materials could become narrower as other countries are likely to be in the same situation as Israel, which could further increase prices.

Regarding Chinese construction workers in Israel, Bufman said there was no immediate risk of a labor shortage. No new workers can be brought to Israel at this time, but last week the cabinet approved extending the permits for the 1,700 workers in Israel until June. They were originally supposed to return home and be replaced by a cohort of 1,000 others.