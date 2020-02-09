Released

Bernstein Realty is a multi-service real estate boutique. One of the many services is real estate management by experienced professionals.

“We are very proud of our excellent reputation, which is based on more than 25 years of experience, and we do everything to ensure that the relationship between landlord and tenant works smoothly. We take care of all aspects of property management, including tenant procurement, credit checks, review of employment and rental history, preparation for completion, rental registration, repair coordination, security deposit and much more. We manage a variety of properties for owners who live in the city, out of town and overseas, ”said Suzie Davis, a real estate manager at Bernstein Realty.

Davis has worked in the real estate industry and as a real estate manager since she graduated from college. She has a broker license.

“I started working for a commercial developer and then switched to commercial real estate management and commercial asset management before I started managing residential real estate,” said Davis.

She switched to the role of property manager because she likes to solve problems, work with budgets and help customers take care of their homes.

As people continue to move to Houston, many prefer to rent until they find the house of their choice or because they have only been here for one to five years.

Other people who move overseas, downsize or move to a larger house for one to five years can choose to keep their home as a rental property. Whatever the situation of a customer, Bernstein Realty offers real estate management.

“We manage single-family homes, townhouses, and maisonettes,” said Davis.

As property manager, Davis is also the link between the tenant and the landlord.

“Our customer is the landlord and we are responsible for ensuring that the property is in good condition. The tenant also has the right to live in a safe and healthy environment so we can ensure that the property is kept to a high standard, ”said Davis.

For the owner, their property is often an investment, an expense for personal capital. The owners want the quality and value of the home to be preserved. Therefore, it remains a valuable asset.

“I love what I do, I enjoy meeting new people and working with them to find one of the most valuable goods, if not their own home, for which we are all responsible at Bernstein. This responsibility is an honor and we take care of these homes as if they were our own rentals – our homes, ”said Davis.