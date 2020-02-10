Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick of assists when Barcelona scored a brave 3-2 away win at Real Betis in La Liga on February 9 after coach Quique Setien failed twice in an exciting match and won the return to his former club ,

French defender Clement Lenglet headed the decisive goal 72 minutes after a free kick from Messi, but was then sent off for two minutes after Betis’ Nabil Fekir was released within two minutes of two yellow cards.

Barca had been delayed by a Sergio Canales penalty in the sixth minute after a VAR check showed Lenglet to take the ball in hand, but Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong matched with a Messi loft pass promptly.

Betis was able to regain his lead in the 26th minute with a goal from World Cup striker Fekir, but Barca struck again just before the break when Messi hit Sergio Busquets with a free kick and converted the midfielder from close range.

Lenglet’s header scored second-placed Barca a first league win in four games and allowed him to reduce the deficit behind leaders Real Madrid to three points after Real had previously beaten Osasuna 4-1.

The clash was a fitting end to a dramatic week for Barca, in which Ousmane Dembele had sustained a serious injury, Messi met sports director Eric Abidal and the team beat Athletic Bilbao 0-1 from the Copa del Rey.

“It was so important that we won in the last minute after losing in the cup, but we had to keep playing, and that’s exactly what we did,” said Sergi Roberto of Barca.

“It was important that we found our form and won again so that we could go home happily.”

