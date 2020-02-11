Surf on! The first wave of acts for the Reading and Leeds Festival was announced with Rage Against The Machine and Stormzy confirmed as the new headliner alongside Liam Gallagher.

It was announced today that the reunion of the legendary rocker Rage Against The Machine will extend across the pond. The band will headline in Leeds on August 28th and conclude the Reading Festival on August 30th.

The announcement also included the groundbreaking news that Stormzy will lead the festival with his own show. With the success of Glastonbury 2019, which is still ringing in his ears, the pioneer rapper will now lead the August Bank Holiday Event.

The list is completed by Liam Gallagher, although the cheeky Britpop star already shared his inclusion in the line-up with his fans on Twitter in November, which resulted in the frustration of the festival organizers.

In addition to the headliners, the festival organizers also shared the first wave of acts for the rest of the bill. IDLES, AJ Tracey, Courteeners, Slowthai, Rex Orange County and many more were added to the huge event.

Tickets for Reading and Leeds 2020 will go on sale on Thursday, February 13th at 9 a.m. You can see the full list of actions below:

