Read the first extract from the Prequel | from Hunger Games EW.com

We know that Coriolanus Snow from Suzanne Collins’ original Hunger Games trilogy and its film version (in which he was portrayed by Donald Sutherland) is a villain – a manipulative tyrant, a brutal murderer. That was Katniss Everdeen’s novels, after all, and Snow’s dictatorial presidency was the main enemy of her sneaky resistance story. But what if he had more than we know? What if he could be a hero, however crazy it may sound?

In June last year, Scholastic announced that Collins had written a prequel set entitled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (released May 19) 64 years before the events of the Hunger Games. And now EW can give eager fans a taste of what to expect with this first excerpt – and reveal Snow as our new protagonist, a teenager born out of privilege but looking for something different, far from the man we know he will be. He is friendly here. It is charming. And at the moment he’s a hero anyway.

Extract from the ballad of songbirds and snakes by Suzanne Collins

The large staircase to the academy was able to accommodate the entire student body, so that the flow of officials, professors and students headed for Thanksgiving without any problems. Coriolanus climbed slowly, trying a random dignity if someone noticed him. People knew him – or at least they had known his parents and grandparents – and a certain standard of snow was expected. That year, which begins today, he hoped to gain personal recognition. Mentoring at the Hunger Games was his last project before he graduated from the academy in midsummer. If he did an impressive job as a mentor, Coriolanus should have a cash award with his excellent academic performance that was sufficient to cover his tuition fees at the university.

There would be twenty-four tributes, a boy and a girl from each of the twelve defeated boroughs, drawn in the lottery to be thrown into an arena to fight to death in the Hunger Games. All of this was laid down in the betrayal treaty that ended the dark days of the district uprising, one of the many punishments borne by the rebels. As in the past, the tributes were thrown into the Capitol Arena, a now dilapidated amphitheater that had been used for sports and entertainment events before the war, along with some weapons to kill each other. In the Capitol, viewing was encouraged, but many people avoided it. How to make it more attractive was the challenge.

Against this background, the awards should be used as mentors for the first time. Twenty-four of the academy’s best and brightest seniors had been won over to this job. The details of what this meant were still being worked out. There was talk of preparing every tribute for a personal interview, maybe some care for the cameras. Everyone agreed that the hunger games should become a more meaningful experience if they were to continue, and the pairing of the Capitol youth with the district tributes had captivated people.

Coriolanus made his way down an arched hallway through an entrance adorned with black banners and entered the cavernous Heavensbee Hall, where they saw the broadcast of the harvest ceremony. He was by no means late, but the hall was already full of teachers, students, and a number of game coordinators who were not needed to broadcast the opening day.

Avoxes drifted through the crowd with trays of posca, a mixture of watery wine and honey and herbs. It was an intoxicating version of the acidic material that the Capitol received during the war and was said to ward off disease. Coriolanus took a goblet, drank a little of the posca around his mouth, and hopefully rinsed out every trace of cabbage breath. But he only took a sip. It was stronger than most people thought, and in the past few years he had seen the upper class make a fool of themselves by drinking too deeply.

Coriolanus still thought the world was rich, but his only real currency was the charm, which he generously spread as he moved through the crowd. Faces lit up when he gave friendly greetings to students and teachers, asked about family members, and dropped compliments here and there. “Your lecture on district retaliation haunts me.” “I love the pony!” “How was your mother’s back surgery? Tell her she’s my heroine.”

Dean Casca Highbottom, the man who was credited with launching the Hunger Games, oversaw the mentoring program personally. He presented himself to the students with the zest of a sleepwalker, dreamy and, as usual, engaged in morphing. His once fine body had shrunk and was covered with sagging skin. The precision of a recent haircut and a crisp suit only threw its deterioration into relief. He was still in control of his position due to his fame as the inventor of the games, but there were rumors that the academy board lost patience.

“Ho there,” he shuffled, swinging a crumpled piece of paper over his head. “Read things now.” The students were silent and tried to hear him over the noise of the hall. “Read a name to yourself, then you will be the one who gets it. Right? All right then. District One, boy, go to… ”Dean Highbottom blinked at the newspaper and tried to concentrate. “Glasses,” he murmured. Everyone stared at his glasses, which were already on his nose, and waited for his fingers to find them. “Ah, here we go. Livia Cardew. “

Livia’s pointed little face grinned and she beat the air victoriously and shouted “Yes!” In her shrill voice. She had always been happy. As if the plum assignment was just a reflection of her and not her mother, who runs the largest bank in the Capitol.

Coriolanus became increasingly desperate when Dean Highbottom stumbled through the list and assigned a mentor to each district boy and girl. A pattern emerged after ten years. The better-nourished, Capitol-friendly districts 1 and 2 produced more winners, and the fishing and agriculture tributes of 4 and 11 also competed. Coriolanus had hoped for a 1 or 2, but none was assigned to him, which became more insulting when Sejanus Plinth met the boy from District 2. District 4 passed by without mentioning his name, and his last real chance for a winner – the boy from District 11 – was allocated to Clemensia Dovecote, the daughter of the energy minister. In contrast to Livia, Clemensia received the news of her luck with a fingertip and stroked the raven hair over her shoulder while she diligently wrote down her tribute in her portfolio.

Something was wrong when a snow, who also happened to be one of the academy’s most venerable students, was not recognized. Coriolanus started to think that they had forgotten him – maybe they gave him a special position? – when he heard Dean Highbottom mutter to his horror: “And last but not least, girls from District 12 … she belongs to Coriolanus Snow.”

