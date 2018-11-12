advertisement

It was a very hard week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills and our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu. Our hearts are broken by the terrible shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us who have been evacuated by the devastating fires that are currently burning.

As terrible as that was, it was amazing to see how resilient everyone was and how heroic were those who risked their lives at the forefront. Action is necessary. All we can do to help is as simple as making a donation to the many organizations that collect supplies – no form of help is too small. Our country is stronger when we get together and we cannot face devastation alone. We must continue to help each other in these difficult times.

Thank you to everyone who voted for us. This is such an honor and we want to dedicate this victory to all firefighters, law enforcement and first responders. Thank you very much. We really appreciate what you’ve done for all of us. Please continue to pray for everyone’s safety.

