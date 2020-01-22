Read an exclusive excerpt from Saint X by Alexis Schaitkin | EW.com

advertisement

Pop culture is obsessed with missing girls. We care about them, we record their stories, we let their secrets dominate our conversation over dinner. But rarely do we almost always enforce the tragic result. We can retell the known details of their last hours or minutes as if we were there, but most of us don’t know what will happen next. The consequences are not as exciting as the disappearance. This is where Saint X comes in.

It’s a novel about a missing girl, yes, but the missing and deadly part (don’t worry, it’s not a spoiler) of the story is quickly over. The following over 200 pages follow Alison’s sister as she is obsessed with her death and develops into a very du-like relationship with a man she believes knows more about Alison’s last moments than he claims.

Read ahead a passage from the beginning of the novel in which Alison hasn’t returned to her hotel room while her family is on vacation on the fictional island of Saint X.

Excerpt from Saint X by Alexis Schaitkin

What do mother and father do when a child wakes them up to receive the news that the other child is missing? First, they tell themselves not to panic. Your daughter just had to go somewhere on the resort grounds. It is a large property and there are any number of places it could be. Maybe she went jogging or hit tennis balls on the field against the board. The little red spot on a kayak far out on the water could be her – maybe she decided to do one last water sport before she left. Maybe she got drunk at the hotel bar last night and sleeps a hangover in the room of one of the other girls her age. (The parents are not naive; they know that a teenager is likely to have one daiquiri too much after their parents went to bed on the last night of a Caribbean vacation.) Sure, she’ll be drowsy on the sand anytime now, and how angry be them! And how pleasant it will be to be angry with a daughter who is perfectly fine and who is snotty and dismissive when she tells her how worried they are.

But she is not in any of these places and does none of it. In the late morning, the belief of mother and father that their child shows up at any moment has given way to terror. Everything but Alison is forgotten. Breakfast, lunch … Claire is hungry but says nothing.

Word spreads quickly among the guests.

“Did you hear? The pretty girl with the auburn hair is missing.”

“The one with the scar?”

“They say she never came home last night.”

The police are called. The police chief asks mother and father a number of questions, and they tell him carefully and dutifully about their vacation. While guests sunbathe by the pool and climb the StairMaster in the fitness center, Saint X’s Royal Police Force combs the property. The time for the family’s flight home comes and goes.

The first night after Alison’s disappearance, the sunset is the most beautiful so far, a striking display of scarlet and violet that deepens as the sun glides beneath the horizon until it has the shadow of a bruise. On the balcony, a mother sees the sun go down and then sinks to the ground. She squats on her hands and knees and heaves dry over the cool terracotta tiles. A father goes to her and holds her. He tells her that everything could still be fine. She repeats that. Everything could still be fine. When he heard these words from his wife, a father broke down. They stay intertwined on the balcony for a while. A feeling of distance from the events of the day comes over the mother and she wonders with distant curiosity if she becomes the one thing – whether it is already – that none of the mothers ever want to be. A father is gripped by the most inexplicable memory: Alison, a year old and bald, blows raspberries against his cheek.

Claire watches her parents from inside where she was placed in front of the television. Later that night, they put her in bed between them. In the middle of the night she wakes up to the feeling of a hand on her back; For a moment she thinks it’s Alison. Then she remembers. It is her father’s hand that looks for the ups and downs of her breath. Claire lies awake, her eyes wide open in the dark.

On the second day, the police chief asked the mother and father to take him through their time on the island again. The father tells him again of their arrival ten days ago on a TWA flight from Kennedy. Alison slept late the next morning. She drank a fruit punch.

“He was after her all week,” the mother interrupted. Your body trembles. “That blonde boy. He couldn’t leave her alone. “As she speaks, a film reel flickers through her mind with terrible possibilities. She had liked this boy and thought it was cute how he was at the same time high-spirited and uncertain about her daughter. What if she misjudged him? What one Idiot she had been and thought she was a good mother, a funny mother, because she let her daughter go with him, how had she allowed herself to forget that a mother ended up with only one job? Suddenly she couldn’t The warm tropical air clogs her throat. When she begins to hyperventilate, the chief of police asks the hotel doctor, who arrives immediately, quickly examines the mother and issues a prescription for a sedative. A porter is sent to the local pharmacist to pick him up The doctor pulls the father aside. “I could suggest that you have a babysitter for the little one,” he says quietly and points to C laire sitting on a wicker chair and looking at her mother. “Allow yourself some time and space.”

“If you think we’re going to let our daughter out of sight, if you think we’re going to leave her to someone who could be anyone, you’re crazy.”

“Of course. I apologize.”

“Everyone here could be everyone. You could be anyone. “

“I’m going now, sir.”

The couple in the room next to the family very tactfully asks the Indigo Bay manager if they can be relocated.

“It is so terrible what happened. The thing is, we can hear it,” says the husband.

“Go through … what you’re going through,” adds the woman. She puts a protective hand on her stomach; she is four months pregnant, this trip is one last hurray before her life changes. She puts her other hand through her and squeezes, a gesture that means something like this could happen to us. Her husband pushes her hand back to assure that this is not the case and, in general, that this event is not a bad omen, not a harbinger of terrible things on the horizon. (It will turn out to be right. Often, in the coming decades, when her son grows up and her family’s little problems show up, the woman will think that this ruined vacation was the darkest blessing, for however her child struggles, however he checks her, it hurts, what does it matter if she carries the indelible noises of another mother?)

The manager upgrades them to a private villa.

The rest of the guests strive to reconcile the worry with the pleasure of their days. You don’t know the girl. Your concern is one of excitement. There are rumors.

“You say the police question this blonde boy.”

“Did you hear that they talk to the thin and the fat?”

“I heard that the police picked her up for something the night she went missing. People say they spent the night in prison. “

“It’s always the beautiful ones, isn’t it?”

The island is turned upside down when searching. Public officials have days off to join the search. Propeller planes borrowed from a larger island nearby search the shallow sea. The lagoon into which Alison watched the blond boy hitting golf balls a few days ago is searched in vain.

The search provides answers to other, older puzzles. The body of a beloved family dog, who had disappeared in a storm last season, appears in the thicket next to a salt pond. There is a wedding ring on the dusty property behind Paradise Karaoke. In a limestone cave on Carnival Cay, a customs official uncovers a small black notebook that lists the debts of a local who left the island in a hurry last year. However, there is no sign of Alison.

When the chief of police arrives in the family hotel room on the third day after their disappearance and hands over this update, the father looks around – on the marble floor, the scarlet orchid in the white vase, the four-poster bed – and his gaze wanders and blurred, as if the coherence of these things begins to diverge before his eyes. “I don’t understand. What is it taking so long? Where is she?”

“I assure you that we are providing all available resources. Our officers work in 15-hour shifts. We coordinate with the Federal Criminal Police Office. We have search and rescue workers from three islands and a British Navy patrol ship dedicated to finding your daughter. “

“But this island is tiny.” The father winks at the chief of police. “Why the hell can’t you find her?”

The actor’s girlfriend finally reluctantly persuades him to charter a boat to Faraway Cay. As they cut through the water, he kept his eyes tightly closed and listened to how his girlfriend entertained the two men who made up the crew. (“I love reggae. All that rasta spirituality, you know? I always found it so interesting.” Little town in Kentucky. “He knew she would tell these men. She mentions Kentucky to anyone who would listen. It hurts him. His childhood was not happy. When he asked her not to mention it, he knew that she would do it, but she wouldn’t understand why, so he doesn’t ask.)

Every time the boat goes over a wave, time becomes a glass cube in which it is trapped. The bay is only a few hundred meters from the coast, so the trip only takes five minutes, although it feels much longer to him. They anchor off the coast, so he has to climb down the metal ladder from the boat and wade through the shallows. he is holding his back to the open water, looking out over the land. She is right – it is beautiful. The cliffs are covered with green vegetation, a color so vivid that it seems to emit vibrations. The beach is a crescent of sand that is so brilliant that it has to protect its eyes. Palm trees curl out invitingly.

While the men are preparing a picnic for them on the beach, the actor and his girlfriend hike inland to the waterfall. When the ocean gets out of sight, it feels like itself again. First, they climb steeply uphill through moist greenery, the twittering of birds is so thick that you couldn’t see through it if you had tried it. The undergrowth is a collection of ferns and grapevines and the roots of trees that rise to an almost solid canopy. (The trees are made of silk cotton and have stood for centuries.) After about half a mile, they culminate abruptly on a dry plateau, silver cabbage and cactus and dust, a transition as if you were leaving one dream and entering another. A few blatant, gnarled trees rise leafless and stunted from the cracked earth. Lizards, which appear to be dry air only, scurry through the undergrowth. A small white butterfly hovers over the hot earth.

Not far from the path a group of goats snorts and nibbles on the undergrowth.

“Big,” says the actor.

“I think they’re cute.”

“I think you’re cute.”

Whether he says it because he means it or because he doesn’t want it, or simply because he knows he should say it, he can’t tell you.

The path descends again into thick and steaming thickets. It smells of growth, earth and sweet, wet rock. He hears falling water. You are close. Around a curve and there it is. The water that flows down the rocks is glitter and fog. The pool he falls into is round and glassy. At the edge of the pool, mosses bloom for the stones in newborn green and white flowers, the perfume of which is easily carried by the steam that is emitted by the waterfall. He then feels that he sees something that he shouldn’t see, that there may really be something like too much beauty, so much that you can never get away from it.

“Do you like it?” Says his girlfriend. He notices the triumph in her voice and a familiar urge arises to fuck her until she hurts for days. But then he looks at her and sees that there are tears in her eyes. She laughs at herself and wipes it away. “I know I’m a fool.”

He was rude. All she wants is his luck. Is that so terrible? He takes her in his arms and feels the dull reality of her. What the hell is wrong with him? Where’s the problem here?

He leads them to the water’s edge and holds their hand in case it should slip on the smooth rock and they wade into it. It surrenders. They swim together to the middle of the pool. The water is so clear and clean that you can understand how baptism can change everything. He squeezes his hands together and sprays them.

“Hey,” she squirts back.

He wrapped his arms around her. “You belong to Me.”

She screeches and kicks and protests for joy. “Let me go! Let me go!”

“No way.” He makes a silent vow. From now on, when she asks about things, he will do them, give them, tell them.

They swim to the waterfall. They dip their heads under the rushing water and let them hit them. They slip behind the water curtain. They kiss. She reaches for him, but he shakes his head.

“Sit back,” he says. He cradles her head as she lies on the wet rock. When she comes, her screams are lost in the sound of the water.

After that, they float, spend and open on the surface of the pool.

“You will be waiting for us,” he says finally.

“Do we have to?” She pouts.

Together they swipe to the edge.

Years from that moment, the girlfriend, who by then would have been the girlfriend of some Hollywood men, will publish a treatise (the back promises to “reveal the juicy private details of the lives of some of America’s most popular leading men”). ). In the chapter on the actor, these details will include his thalassophobia and various chemical dependencies that the girlfriend theorized from a loveless childhood. It goes without saying that the memory will tell this day: the boat trip across the shallow shallows to the Cay, the twittering of birds and the goats, the waterfall and how the friend looked down and saw an arm just before she left it, blown and white, reaching from bottom to top, as if frozen when waving.

