How it is counted In the Delhi 2020 parliamentary elections, leaders of various political parties began to congratulate Delhi chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Biggest defeat of the little ones: Prasanna Acharya from BJD

“BJP claims to be the largest political party in the world. And it has been defeated by the country’s smallest party. This shows the beauty of Indian democracy and the maturity of Indian voters,” said Biju Janata Dal, chairman of Rajya Sabha Prasanna Acharya.

Mamata says leaders who play on faith and divisive politics should take a cue

Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, who apparently returned to power with a large majority in Delhi.

Ms. Banerjee, who is also the TMC leader, said leaders who play on faith and divisive politics should send a signal because only those who keep their promises are rewarded.

“Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty, who is ready to win # DelhiElection2020 again with an overwhelming majority. Leaders who believe in hate speech and divisive politics should send a signal because only those who keep their promises will be rewarded, ”she tweeted.

AAP calls it a “victory of love”

AAP MP Sanjay Singh addressed the media and called it a “big win”. The result is a victory of “love”.

“It’s a win for two crore people in Delhi,” he said. He also said that personal attacks on party leader Arvind Kejriwal have cost other parties a lot.

“BJP had used up money, power, and alcohol, but two Crore people from Delhi answered,” said Singh.

Stalin congratulates Kejriwal

DMK President M.K. Stalin congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP on Tuesday, saying the massive mandate is clear evidence that development has trumped local politics. “Federal rights and regional efforts must be strengthened in the interest of the country,” he tweeted.

According to RJD’s Manoj Jha, the message doesn’t work for BJP if the campaign is “toxic”

Senior RJD chairman Manoj Jha said Tuesday that the biggest message from the Delhi Assembly poll is for the BJP that “toxic” campaigns and statements will not work.

He said the news had also gone to Bihar, where next year’s election will be held, and to the rest of the country.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had held the Delhi elections in four seats in alliance with Congress. The alliance faced a massive defeat in the state capital.

“Hindustan won”

“Her son Arvind Kejriwal was described as a terrorist. Kejriwal had said that on January 11th, our two crore-strong families will say that her son Kejriwal is not a terrorist, but a strong patriot,” said MP Sanjay Singh the AAP and election officer of the assembly addressing party workers.

“They said it was a Hindustan-Pakistan game. Hindustan won, Hindustan won, Hindustan won,” said Singh.

Survey statrategiest Prashant Kishor tweeted: “Thank you Delhi for working to protect the soul of India.”

A fight between “a giant and a pygmy”

The Delhi parliamentary elections were a struggle between “a giant and a dwarf”, and the AAP wins it, despite the fact that the NDA government uses all its power to wrest power from the national capital, the chairman of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Tuesday.

When trends indicated that the Aam Aadmi Party had over 55 seats and the BJP had 14 seats, Chowdhury said that people in Delhi voted for the development.