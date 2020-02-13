AP photo / Rick Scuteri

Devin Booker, the guardian of the Phoenix Suns, is finally an NBA all-star.

The NBA announced on Thursday that Booker was selected to replace Portland Trail Blazers’ injured Point Guard Damian Lillard in the All-Star game and 3-point competition.

With Booker’s selection, the Suns have their first all-star game participant since Steve Nash in 2011-12.

Fans, former teammates and others from all over the sports world tweeted congratulations.

The Arizona Diamondbacks tweeted a video from manager Torey Lovullo and pitcher Archie Bradley for congratulating Booker.

John Calipari, who coached Booker in Kentucky, tweeted praise for the guard.

He drove. He is determined. And his belief in his work and skills distinguish him. The biggest thing for me is his trust in the process. @ DevinBook never fluctuates.

LeBron James, the star of the Los Angeles Lakers, greeted him on the all-star team that James leads.

Suns analyst Eddie Johnson called the selection “well deserved.”

Former Suns teammates, including Alan Williams and Jared Dudley, tweeted congratulations.

Congratulations to my boy @DevinBook for making the All Star game !! Good things come to good people! Probably deserve! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

Even before the selection was announced, some asked the guard to make his first all-star game.

Lillard specifically named Booker as a worthy replacement.

Damian Lillard injured himself on the groin in the last minutes of the Blazer’s defeat against the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Lillard decided to put his health first and confirmed in the dressing room after the game that he would not be participating in the All Star game or the 3pt competition. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/PNOTtXoMbG

Bradley tweeted “#DoTheRightThingNBA” in the league

Rex Chapman, a former Suns player who is very active on social media, tweeted on Wednesday night that he didn’t think Booker should be banned from the All-Star game.

Devin Booker should replace Damian Lillard in the All Star game. There – I said it. “

Of course, the fans also had reactions. After the fans sparked a stir on social media when Booker wasn’t originally selected, they posted gifs, memes, and congratulations tweets to the star.

Please speak to my SG as All Star Devin Booker at pic.twitter.com/UsKWFlPiUm

However, not everyone was satisfied.

The San Antonio Zoological Society, frustrated Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan, didn’t understand the nod, apparently named a cockroach after NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

