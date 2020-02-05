Advertisement

FSU football entered the National Signing Day in hopes of signing its best-placed commitment to four-star recipient Malachi Wideman. He chose Tennessee instead.

FSU Football signed 17 of its 18 commitments during the early signing period in December. The four-star wide-angle receiver Malachi Wideman was the only exception, and now we know why.

The two-star athlete remained committed to the Noles when he decided to visit Washington State, Oregon, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

There was some hope that he could stay with the Noles as he and his family kept things close to the waistcoat.

Advertisement

Ultimately, he decided to sign up with Tennessee, where both football and basketball programs are pretty awful.

Doesn’t it make much sense to think that he would have more time for basketball in Tennessee?

He was only classified as a three-star basketball recruit and was best known for his incredible dunks in the game. It remains to be seen whether he could be a batsman in a place like the FSU or not.

thoughts

Malachi Wideman is a number 116 player in the nation, a four-star player you don’t want to lose. However, if you lose a player, Wide Receiver is a position that most young players will not play for a while.

The bust rate is extremely high, and the fact that Wideman tried to play two sports in college means that the likelihood of him not becoming a hit player is even higher.

The FSU team of coaches responded well to the need on a broad front and committed five players to the 2020 position.

Bryan Robinson and Ja’Khi Douglas are both four-star recruits, with Corey Wren one of the nation’s fastest athletes.

Douglas can also fly with Kentron Poitier and Darion Williamson, who are larger recipients and can get the ball against smaller defenders.

Next: 3 Ways Luke Altmyer’s Engagement Affects Noles

It’s definitely a hit as he’s a blue chip player and the FSU lost blue chip players last year on National Signing Day in Sam Howell and Nick Cross.

Advertisement