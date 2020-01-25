advertisement

To the editors:

This is an open letter to Brad MCDonald CEO of Rural Communities Housing Development Corp. I have been living in Jack Simpson’s apartments for over 22 years on the corner of North Bush and Low Gap. During that period, the circumstances at Jack Simpson have never been as bad as under your administration.

Maintenance is a joke. You have tenants who clean the corridor for their apartment because there is no one else to do it. Renters must have friends or family members repaired because RCHDC will not respond to their requests. Two weeks ago, on 26 December 2019, I submitted three maintenance requests without an answer. A striking example of your approach to maintenance took place one day last year when I was at the manager’s office. A maintenance worker came in and I asked him: “When are you planning to replace the hall light above that has burned out for nearly two months?” His answer was: “I’ll do it if I’m good at it.”

Your manager, who was exactly there, didn’t notice.

Other questions:

Why is our communal area closed every day at 5 p.m. and locked on weekends and public holidays?

Why is the activity room on the upper floor always closed and is access denied to the tenants and the training equipment?

Why have you abolished the small stipend for the tenant who unlocks and locks the doors in the morning and in the evening? He still does it for free; how cheap can you get?

The on-site manager’s office hours, which are regularly changed, are now only Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Unfortunately, he is often not there during the indicated hours.

This makes it extremely difficult for a tenant to make arrangements for cable, telephone, internet or someone who needs access to the “electronic space” that is always locked and has to be opened by the manager.

Why did your manager enter my apartment without prior notice and against my wishes when I was not at home?

Why was my request for a set of keys for my IHSS employee denied? I am 85 years old and visually impaired; it may not be that important to you, but it would make my life a little easier. Just another example of the indifference of RCHDC to its tenants.

There are many other shortcomings in management that I would like to discuss with you if you are interested, which is highly questionable based on past experience.

All this with the learning blessing of the Executive Board that bears ultimate responsibility. The council’s interest in tenants’ problems has long been present and well documented, despite the fact that tenants are the only reason why RCHDC is active.

I am very grateful for the accommodation that RCHDC offers. But you seem to think that your responsibility ends as soon as the last nail is hammered. You are paid in full to perform your management duties and you unfortunately do not have that. To quote a former RCHDC board member: “It’s a shame that an organization that does such a good job of creating housing does such a bad job of managing it.”

If this public broadcasting of problems at RCHDC causes you any inconvenience, so be it, you have earned it. Whether or not it will produce positive results remains to be seen. It all depends on what you are made of.

Fred Alexander, Ukiah

