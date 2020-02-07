After the success of the first edition in 2018, The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCGRegion 1 is hosting its second edition of Outpouring 2020, an annual city crusade, on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in the main bowl of Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) on Lagos Island.

This was announced by Pastor J.F. OdesolaThe pastor responsible for the region and deputy general overseer (admin & staff) informed the press.

The theme of this year’s edition is “Victory without a fight”.

He noted that “The Outpouring, a city-wide annual crusade of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Region 1, emerged from the Overseer’s vision to reach the churchless population in the city. The goal is to align as many of salvation, healing and liberation as possible with the RCCG vision / mission and prepare them for the second coming of Jesus Christ. The first issue of outpouring took place in February 2018. “

He emphasized that “the first edition of outpouring was very effective and many testimonials followed.

Over ninety thousand people were present and over two thousand souls were saved. There have been various miracles of healing, liberation, restoration and victory. “

Pastor Odesola also pointed out that the 2020 edition will take place as follows:

date: Sunday, February 9, 2020

time: 8 o’clock

venue: Main bowl of Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) on the island of Lagos.

The general overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Henoch Adejare Adeboye will serve under the anointing of the Holy Spirit. Other ministers of God who will pray with him are some members of the Government Council of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, the Board of Trustees, and senior pastors of the RCCG. The event’s dignitaries include the traditional rulers of the Lagos State, politicians, leading government officials, entrepreneurs, industrialists, academics and non-governmental organizations.

Regarding traffic control and safety at the event location, AGO emphasized: “We are aware of the problem of traffic in Lagos and the need for extensive security monitoring. To remedy this, we have reached an agreement with the relevant security authorities, led by the Nigerian police, to ensure a high level of security for all guests. Similarly, we have made arrangements to use the services of LASTMA, FRSC and beyond the entire traffic control area of ​​RCCG in collaboration with these agencies. In order to reduce vehicle movements and make traffic seamless, we have used over 300 large buses to bring people from the various designated parking spaces around the event location and the marina corridor to the event location and back.

Our goal is for all of our guests to receive God’s blessings in a good mood and in a pleasant atmosphere and, above all, to make the entire event an unforgettable experience, “

Appropriate sanitary provision has been made for the welfare of the worshipers and the promotion of public hygiene. Mobile public toilets are placed at strategic points within the event area. Members of the region’s hygiene department will be on hand to guide and support believers.

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE EXTRACTION OF TRANSPORTATION

There will also be FREE BUS SHUTTLES with the program stickers on the bus that can be used to pick up anyone who wants to take part in the following locations / starting points in Lagos. So say and invite as many people as possible:

Ojota bus stop Ikeja General Hospital Ipaja under the bridge Oshodi bus stop Bariga / Ilaje intersection Mile 2 bus stop Yaba bus stop Ajah Junction Ikorodu at Igbe Laara near Ginit Mushin Dalsiva Street By Holy Trinity, Mushin

