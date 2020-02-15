HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A former HISD teacher was indicted for indecency with a child after being accused of sexually assaulting students during class.

Raymon Williams, 46, was charged this week with allegations that surfaced in January 2019.

“It was taking too long, but I’m glad we got to this point,” said the victim’s mother.

Williams was a 4th grade teacher at Kashmere Gardens Elementary. The girl, who was 9 years old at the time, told her mother that he had touched her twice inappropriately.

“It went the next day. From the massage of her back to the massage of her thigh. She knew that was not right,” said the mother.

According to court records, after rubbing the girl, the girl told the police that he turned and “rubbed his crotch area”.

She reported Williams to the headmaster. He was removed from school and reassigned until last June when he “separated from the HISD,” according to a district spokesman.

Three other students were part of the original report, but their parents refused to indict or have their children interviewed.

No one answered Friday at Williams in Katy. An arrest warrant was issued against him. Prosecutors have asked for a large loan, saying that it is a flight risk and a danger to the community.

“You should teach and not touch,” said the mother. “I just want him to register himself so we can get it over with and my child will feel more comfortable.”

