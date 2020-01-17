Ray J. Bryan - Villages-News.com

advertisement

Ray Bryan

80-year-old Ray J. Bryan from The Villages, Florida was finally transferred to Cornerstone Hospice on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, and is now serving the Eternal Patrol.

He was born on April 29, 1939 in Lewes, Delaware, to Arthur and Margaret Bryan. He graduated from Lewes High School in 1957 and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. On January 1, 1964, he was appointed a soldier of the Delaware State Police and retired on January 1, 1984 as a deputy superintendent in the rank of lieutenant colonel. During his tenure with the Delaware State Police, he attended Delaware Technical and Community College in Georgetown, Delaware and Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

Ray was a member of Endeavor Lodge No. 17 in Milton, Delaware, American Legion Post No. 347 and St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages, Florida. Ray was an avid golfer and proud of his two holes in one. He spent many hours with his wife on the Harley Davidson and they enjoyed many trips on the Gator 8. His favorite vacations were cruises to the Caribbean, Hawaii, Alaska and several golf trips to Scotland. Ray J. had a larger-than-life personality with an infectious laugh and a smile that would light up a room. He had a kind word for everyone and never met a stranger.

He is survived by his 58-year-old wife Carlyn Clifton Bryan and his sister Donna Jean King, both from The Villages, Florida. his niece Jennifer Sarik, his nephew Jonathan Sarik (Danielle) and the great niece Elise; the extensive and loving Clifton family and his beloved dog Bogey.

The services will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. George Episcopal Church, 1250 Paige Place, The Villages, Florida. There will be a memorial service in Delaware at a later date.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, Florida 32162, or to Lake County Animal Shelter, 28123 County Road 561, Tavares, Florida 32778.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyer’s funeral home and crematorium, Lady Lake, FL.

