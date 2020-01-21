advertisement

Ray Donovan seems a bit embarrassed.

Despite the assumption that the long-time Showtime drama was a ban on an eighth (and probably last) season, the title leader Liev Schreiber tells fans that a renewal is not a matter of course.

After the Cliffhanger-y finale on Sunday in season seven, Schreiber thanked the fans on Instagram early Tuesday for their “love and support for our cast and crew” before speaking to the elephant in the room: “I know the big one Everyone is talking about whether there will be a season 8. The truth is that it is in (Showtime) hands. So if you want more, contact them … and let them know how you feel. In any case, it was a great ride and we can thank you all for it. ”

A Showtime employee declined to comment on the story.

Scribe’s cryptic message comes to our sister site deadline a week after Showtime’s co-president for entertainment, Gary Levine, confirms that Ray Donovan “is nearing the end of his run.” “

Levine continued that the series should always run “about seven or eight seasons”.

