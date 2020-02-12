Sounds like the TV’s favorite fixer may be correcting its own cancellation.

A week after Ray Donovan was canceled at Showtime, Star Liev Schreiber gives fans hope that the ax drama could return. In an Instagram post to fans on Wednesday, Schreiber wrote: “It seems that your voices have been heard” and it is “too early to say how or when, but with luck and your continued support, it will be more Ray.” Give Donovan. “

TVLine asked Showtime for a comment. The taxi driver confirmed last week that Ray Donovan would end after seven seasons.

Scribe’s message is complete: “It is hard to describe how great it is for those of us in the Ray Donovan family who have been lucky enough to experience the overwhelming love and support that you have all expressed for our show since the news spread this Ray would not be returning. What’s even more incredible is that your voices seem to have been heard. Too early to say how or when, but with luck and your continued support, there will be more Ray Donovan. So to all Donofans who got their bats out and exceeded the chances. Thank you very much.”

