Liev Schreiber’s title fighter has figuratively and literally buried the past in the brutal, bloody finale of Ray Donovan’s seventh season. When the dust settled, several characters – including at least one regular – were left dead.

The episode was mainly about Ray, who learned that his late sister Bridget was pregnant when she committed suicide three decades ago as a teenager. Ray also found that pregnancy was a byproduct of her rape by Jim Sullivan, a discovery that forced him to face his own complicity in her death, doomed his current romance with Jim’s daughter Molly, and aggravated Jim’s climate murder even in Ray’s hands. In the final frame of the episode, Ghost Bridget briefly visits her older brother while burying Jim’s body, and symbolically closes this unresolved chapter of the series’ canon before the expected eighth and final season of the Showtime series.

Elsewhere in “You´ll Never Walk Alone”, written by show runners David Hollander and Schreiber and directed by Hollander:

* Detective Perry agreed to release Bridget after Ray rescued her and Judge Scholl from Mayor Ferrati’s thugs. While Ferrati appears to have been in prison for a long time, the police corruption piece in this story – and the role Perry’s boss played in it – remains very unclear before a possible eighth season.

* As he was often warned, Smitty paid the ultimate price for climbing in bed with the Donovan clan: Bridget’s unsuspecting husband was (probably?) Slaughtered in an episode-long gun battle with Daryl, Bunchy, Mickey, and the Sullivan brothers. I say “probably” because you never know on this show. Regardless, it is likely to be safe to assume that Bridget will not be returning to LA soon.

* After the suicide of his new cancer-stricken BFF Dolores, Terry seemed close to following their lead. Finally, he visited the Empire State Building observation deck to take a look at his own life.

What do you think about the season 7 finale? Vote in the poll below and explain it in the comments.

