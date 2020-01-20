Ray Burton, Father Of Cliff Burton, Dies At 94 - Kerrang!

advertisement

Ray Burton – father of the late Metallica bass player Cliff Burton – died at the age of 94.

The announcement was made on Sunday by Ray’s daughter and Cliff’s sister, Connie Burton.

“To let you all know that my father died last Wednesday. Rest in peace 🙏❣️💔 Dad. ”, Read the Facebook message.

advertisement

Metallica each posted individual statements about Ray on the band website, along with a joint statement that said: “It is with incredible sadness that we said goodbye to Cliff’s father Ray Burton last week. For 38 years we were lucky to have the energy, wisdom and light of Ray in our lives. His eternal youth with his drive, positivity and ruthless smile were both incredibly powerful and movingly sincere.

READ THIS: Why I will always love Cliff Burton

“From coast to coast and also overseas, Ray’s radiant face would greet us regularly and provide warmth and anchor for our travels, and when it came to the entire Metallica family, band, crew and fans, he considered us all his. That he died gives an indefinable feeling of sadness and loss, but we also know that Ray would not want us to hang out with our damn emperors for too long.

“So in his honor, and the kind of man he was, we really want to celebrate the 94 years of life that Ray gave everyone, knowing that a sparkle of his light, wisdom and energy will always be with us wherever we go. “

Kirk Hammett shared a post on Instagram about himself with Ray and simply wrote: “Much love Ray, may you finally go to Cliff and Jan.”

After the death of his son in 1986, Ray remained involved with the Metallica family, supporting numerous events and honoring his son’s legacy – from Cliff Burton Day to attending S&M2 in San Francisco while seeing a symphony play Cliff’s iconic Anesthesia (Pulling Teeth)).

Cliff also attended Metallica’s epic headline show at Twickenham Stadium last year and attended Kerrang in the summer! Hardwired … and Early Dayz exhibition at.

Last year he paid tribute to Cliff and recalled his musical history, which you can view below.

Kerrang! would like to express our condolences to Ray’s family and friends in this sad time.

READ THIS: The inner story of Ride The Lightning

advertisement