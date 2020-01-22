Raw milk raids take their toll on farmers and workers

advertisement

A Horowhenua producer of raw milk that was shut down last month by government officials says he had to fire an employee.

Ministry of Primary Industry (MPI) compliance staff raided unregistered raw milk suppliers in Southland, Auckland, Hawkes Bay, Manawatu, Horowhenua and Nelson on December 3.

Manna Milk owner Phillippa Martin said she was forced to fire the employee shortly before Christmas, after six years of service, because there was not enough work to keep them.

Phillippa Martin and husband John Martin were still able to earn a living by selling their milk to Fonterra, unlike some other producers of raw milk who sold as sole source of income through limited liability partnerships.

The non-registered producers, such as Manna Milk, in most cases worked as partnerships with limited liability, where consumers purchase the herd and the farmers provided them with milk.

Phillippa Martin said that consumers had expressed anger about the “OTT” treatment of MPI for the raids, which they said preferred the right to choose raw milk over pasteurized milk bought in-store.

Instead of resolving their own “awful legislation,” MPI wasted tax money, she said.

The sale of raw milk was regulated in March 2016, when the Raw Milk Regulation for sale to consumers came into effect.

DELIVERED

Annie Josy with husband Subbu and children Nora and Daniel, says that the current regulations for raw milk are too difficult for farmers and consumers.

According to the regulations, farmers selling raw milk must register with MPI and follow hygiene rules when bottling, storing and distributing the milk.

Officials say that non-pasteurized milk that has not been treated carries a greater risk of food poisoning and has been associated with gastrointestinal outbreaks in the past.

Farmers have set up limited liability partnerships to circumvent the regulations, which threatened the viability of many raw milk companies because they no longer allowed collection points. Milk had to be purchased at the farm or delivered to the customer’s home.

Malcolm Fitzgerald, a limited liability partner of Manna Milk, said members had done their best to work within the legal framework, given the restrictive regulations.

“So when MPI treats the dairy industry as if it were a criminal activity – raiding at dawn, stripping the office of all equipment – is it just what is this? What have these people done that require such an aggressive response?”, He said.

REBECCA BLACK / MATERIAL

This farm sells raw milk through a vending machine.

Another member, Annie Josy, said the raids had made it difficult for her family to gain access to the milk.

“I now have to travel for an hour or more to a dairy farm with a registered vending machine and gas, spend time and energy picking up my milk. The law is intended to protect our rights as consumers and not to make it difficult or impossible. “

Josy started an online petition to save the country’s raw milk farms, signed by more than 8,000 people.

“Home delivery is impossibly impractical and uneconomical. We thought depots were allowed, but compliance costs would be ridiculous,” Phillipa Martin said.

Milk that was delivered to delivery points went into refrigerators or chillers, but milk delivered at home could be placed over a fence and left in the sun, she said.

MURRAY WILSON / MATERIAL

The primary industry ministry says raw milk producers are endangering consumer health.

Partner at law firm Anderson Lloyd, Sarah Simmers said it was unclear whether the partnerships were an effective regulatory solution. It should be determined by the High Court.

MPI might believe that “substantive and effective” amounted to a sale and would amount to an interpretation of the rules, Simmers said.

However, associate professor Alex Sims from the University of Auckland said there was nothing in the legislation to say that limited liability partnerships were not allowed.

The fact that MPI had let them operate so far could weaken any legal challenge for the partnerships, Sims said.

As it was unclear whether the partnerships were used legally, MPI could challenge them in court under the Declaratory Judgments Act, she said.

John and Philippa Martin said lawyers had advised them in December that the ministry had no jurisdiction over a limited partnership model.

John Martin said that raw milk producers have meticulously prepared cows for milking.

CHRIS SKELTON / MATERIAL

Associate professor Alex Sims at the University of Auckland says there is nothing in the law to prohibit limited liability partnerships.

“If we bring the cows into the stable, we wash and dry the teats and spend a long time preparing them for milking. If you deliver a dairy, you bring them in and you put the cups upright.”

Manna milk worked with the “spirit” of the law, regularly tested and had a separate barrel, with its own cooling machine and raw milk washing unit, he said.

An MPI survey among suppliers of raw milk and consumers to find out if the legislation worked well was completed last year. MPI will publish the final report early this year, said a spokeswoman for Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor.

MPI said it could not comment until the investigation was completed.

However, the ministry said that from the beginning of 2014 to November 2018, 25 outbreaks of diseases (two or more cases associated with a common source) related to raw milk consumption had been reported.

In 17 of these, it was confirmed that raw milk was the vehicle or the source, based on the available evidence, covering 81 cases.

The cause of an outbreak was not always determined, but samples of raw milk were occasionally taken during investigations into public health incidents and the responsible pathogens were discovered.

