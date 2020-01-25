Raw ground beef was recalled in 9 countries due to feared plastic contamination

advertisement

CHICAGO – A Chicago-based company recalls roughly 2,020 pounds of raw minced meat shipped to nine states, according to health officials.

The beef is being recalled due to possible contamination with thin, pliable plastic, the Department of Food’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Friday.

Two customers complained that they had found the foreign bodies in the beef, which triggered the recall.

One-pound vacuum packs with the batch code “0060”, the case code “11402” and the use or freeze date “01/31/2020” on the product label are subject to revocation, the department said.

The products were manufactured on January 6 and shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, FSIS said.

There are no confirmed reports of diseases or side effects.

