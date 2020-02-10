OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) – The Baltimore Ravens have agreed on a three-year contract extension with Safety Chuck Clark, who had a career peak of 12 in 2019 and led the team with 68 tackles.

“Chuck is a great story about hard work, patience, preparation and passion,” said CEO Eric DeCosta. “He waited for his chance and took the opportunity. He is the type of player we have needed for our defense for a long time. “

The 24-year-old Clark should start the last season of his rookie contract in 2020. He was selected by Virginia Tech in the sixth round of the 2017 draft and spent his first two NFL seasons in special teams, serving as a replacement before the breakthrough for a Ravens team that won AFC North with a 14-2 record.

After Clark became a fixture on the grid, he took on the defensive communication helmet and played a key role in leading the unit.

Clark had 43 solo tackles, an interception, two forced fumbles, and a sack in 2019.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.