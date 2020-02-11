PHOENIX – JUNE 30: Head coach Kevin Guy of the Arizona Rattlers speaks during a game against the Grand Rapids rampage at the US Airways Center in Phoenix, Arizona on June 30, 2008. (Photo by Gene Lower / Getty Images)

Arizona Rattlers fans had a bad taste in their mouth after the team did perfectly 16-0 last year before losing 56-53 to Sioux Falls Storm in 2019 in the United Bowl at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

“We’re looking forward to the coming season,” head coach Kevin Guy told Doug & Wolf of 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station during Newsmakers Week on Monday.

“I think we really have a chance to get better than last season. It will be interesting to see the players who were on the team last year, how they are coming back (from), how we did it – to see how they will attack this year and where their attitude is. “

The Rattlers have been one of the most successful teams in the valley for the past ten years.

Arizona has made seven championship appearances in the past nine years, setting a 4-3 record.

Oddly enough, however, all of the team’s championships have been launched.

Guy said he will make changes to find out why his team are playing 0-3 at home in championship games. He said his team felt like they were on the street.

“We have to be mentally tough and whatever we have to find out, we have to find out and overcome it,” said Guy.

“We have to get better. We have to figure out how to get over the hump. Hopefully it is this year. “

And with the addition of the XFL this spring – along with other football leagues (NFL, CFL, IFL) – the Rattlers face tough competition when it comes to recruiting players.

“We’re all looking for the same players and it really comes down to the best fit for the player,” said Guy.

“These guys love to come here to play in Arizona. It’s also a great place to recruit. That is an advantage for us. We had no problems signing players. “

In the eleven years at the helm of the head coach, 51 players have signed NFL contracts.

