Rating agencies see Ireland endure the Brexit, trade and tax norms

The Irish economy should comfortably withstand dragging Brexit, international trade and other macroeconomic challenges this year, according to two global rating agencies.

The German agency Scope has maintained its A + credit rating for Ireland, but has improved its Irish long-term forecast from “stable” to “positive”.

Moody’s sees Irish growth slowing this year but remains far above the eurozone average for economic improvement.

However, it warned that the country remains exposed to “an unusually high degree of volatility” through the integration of multinational corporations.

Moody said it expects Irish GDP to grow by 3.2% this year – significantly lower than the expected 5.2% growth rate that Ireland is expected to reach in 2019, but still well above the predicted average of 1, 4% for the euro zone.

It said that competitiveness and exports and productivity growth should continue to support the economy. However, uncertainty about the UK’s future relationship with the EU will continue to exist this year and the Brexit remains the greatest risk to Ireland’s economic well-being for the coming years, it said.

Changing global tax rules, a slowdown in world trade and an overheated domestic economy also remain challenges.

It said that the Brexit risk will only have a “modest impact” on domestic banks, but bank profitability is likely to decrease due to high dependence on net interest income, high exposure to low-margin mortgages and losses due to problem loan sales . .

The reduction in government and bank debt has led to Scope’s improved outlook on Ireland, but it said that high public and private debt levels are “rating restrictions”.

That said, it’s more bullish than Moody about the Irish economy and expects a 4% -5% growth this year.

“External risks that could emphasize the Irish economy and the Irish banking system have been somewhat relaxed lately,” says Scope analyst Dennis Shen.

He said that market volatility could resume depending on how far apart the UK and the EU were at the end of this year.

“However, in the absence of a no-deal Brexit – a scenario that Scope considers unlikely – the UK would leave the EU smoothly … could give a boost to the Irish economy through sentiment and trade channels in the short term,” he said.

PwC said meanwhile that many uncertainties will continue to exist in the economy this year.

“Ireland responds to some global economic trends – our economy is performing well, one of the fastest growing economies in the euro zone; unemployment is at a low of 13 years; and foreign direct investment remain strong. As a small open economy that depends on the performance of our global trading partners, business growth in Ireland is likely to be uncertain before 2020, ”PwC Ireland managing partner Feargal O’Rourke warned.

“The internal challenges that Irish companies face are similar to these global trends. Here in Ireland, we must continue to prepare for all Brexit events, for the coming year, good and bad. And the availability of key skills, cyber threats and climate change are top of mind, “he said.

“It is crucial to think beyond the challenges and invest in these key areas to ensure that business models are fit for a sustainable digital future.”

