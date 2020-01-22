Rashford is confident that Manchester United will return before the end of the season

advertisement

Marcus Rashford is convinced that he will play again for Manchester United before the end of the season.

The striker in the United Kingdom and England faces a long-term dismissal after a stress fracture of the back during the repeat of the FA Cup in the third round of last week against Wolves.

The timetable for the recovery of the 22-year-old is unclear, with his hope of playing for Euro 2020 possibly for England in doubt, but he hopes to return in time.

In response to a message of support, Rashford tweeted: “Thanks guys, I’ll be back before the season ends to hopefully help my team claim top 4.”

United is unclear how long Rashford will be out with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, initially speaking for at least six weeks.

He revised that at a press conference on Tuesday, Rashford would admit it would be “for a few months”, but still no fixed timetable has been made public.

Rashford suffered the injury last Wednesday after coming to replace Wolves. He only played 16 minutes before he was deposed.

He had had back pain in recent weeks, but Solskjaer insisted that the newest problem was new.

Rashford missed last Sunday’s defeat in Liverpool, but every Premier League game had started this season.

He has scored 19 goals in this competition and his absence will be a big blow when the team, currently fifth, is looking for a top four place.

