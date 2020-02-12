Bobby Boyd, Jeff Hanna and Marcus Hummon from the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band wrote “Bless the Broken Road” in 1994 together. NGBD were the first to record the melody for their acoustic album in the same year. Hummon released his own version of the song in 1995 on his album All in Good Time. But “Bless the Broken Road” really became a hit when Rascal Flatts released it in 2004.

The Flatts version comes from their album Feels Like Today and spent five weeks at number 1 on the Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts. The song was awarded platinum and a Grammy Award for best country song. Below, Hanna tells The Boot about writing the melody.

When Matraca [Berg] and I returned from our honeymoon in 1994, Marcus and I came together to write. Marcus’ wife, Becca Stevens, had actually married Matraca and me. We need to talk about the detour you take in life and how sometimes you think things are horrible and never get better, but they do lead you to something that is ultimately much better, whether it’s a relationship, one spiritual path or business or whatever.

He sat down and said, “I have this idea,” and he sang me that piano intro that you essentially heard on the Rascal Flatts record. He already had a little overview and we wrote most of it in a few hours.

Afterwards Marcus said to me: “I got this inspiration from a conversation with a songwriter friend named Bobby Boyd, and I think we should include Bobby as the author of the song.”

In late winter 1994 the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band made the Acoustic record in Colorado, and we recorded this simple little song, and we’ve played it almost every night since we recorded it.

Rascal Flatts played with recording it on their first album and they put it on hold for their second album. It had over 150 holds and it had to be a running gag with us. In 2004 Brooks & Dunn was on hold and they were about to cut it, and I found that Rascal Flatts was finally cutting it. Then we got a call saying, “We didn’t just cut your song, it’s the next single!”

I was involved in songs that were fun little ditties that made their way up the charts, but the lasting effect of this song was amazing. The favorite songs that you write are not always the ones with the highest profile, so it was a total thrill for us. It was great that it was a great success, and it was great to win a Grammy, and we were so excited to be nominated for Bruce Allsteen’s All Genre Song of the Year, too, so we got really good places at the Grammys! I am very grateful.

