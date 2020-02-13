The relationship between Placebo’s Brian Molko and legendary Starman David Bowie is perfectly summed up in the rarely seen backstage footage of the couple rehearsing “I’m Nothing Without You” before a 1999 show.

The clip was shared by the band shortly after the singer’s death in 2016 and remains an open look at the touching friendship and tutoring that Placebo shared with The Thin White Duke.

Placebo and David Bowie are a match made in heaven after thinking. The subversion of Britpop by the band and the Laddish culture that swirled around Britain in the mid-1990s was exactly what a young David Bowie would have done. Placebo and Bowie sought artistic merit above everything else.

Bowie was never one to shut up about music he thought was important, and he looked for the placebo styles and had them open for his outsider tour in 1995. They would also work together quickly in the studio. The band welcomed Bowie to the 1998 single release of the title track of their second record, Without You I’m Nothing.

Molko’s vocals are a swirling and darkly tilted murder ballad and an imposing force that is only underpinned by Bowie’s iconic cadence in the second verse. The song is still a praise for placebo’s versatile and eccentric contribution to rock music.

In the following clip we see the moments before Bowie will appear on the Irving Plaza stage in New York with placebo. Molko and Bowie sit opposite each other and jam the song they recorded a few months earlier, and the most remarkable of all is the complete and complete worship in Molko’s eyes. The duo would share the stage again with the BRITs in 1999 to play T-Rex’s “20th Century Boy”.

After the singer’s death, Molko wrote a letter to Bowie that was a beautiful tribute to her friendship: “Wherever you are now, I miss you. I don’t just miss you, my heart is broken. You were my idol, then you became my mentor and friend. “

“I learned so much from you just by being in your presence, the conversations we had, and of course how I watched you at the performance. You always had time for me. My band and I were tiny when we first met. Still, you took us under your wing. They believed in us and gave us so many fantastic opportunities. “

“Without you, your guidance and your wisdom, I don’t think I would be where I am today, as an artist, but also as a person. I will be eternally grateful for that.”

The video shows Bowie his usual sociable self, who only wants to assert his artistic will and put his ego aside. He sings alongside Molko through the track. That’s the beauty of this clip, while Molko stares at a real fan with the starry eyes, Bowie is, as always, pristine and as open and ready to learn as a schoolboy would expect on his first day of school.

Watch the moment Brian Molko and David Bowie jammed “I’m nothing without you”.

