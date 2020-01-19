Rare opportunity to hear a concert of the Holocaust Diary in Jerusalem - Israel News

advertisement

Read the Holocaust Diary

We will never know how many Holocaust diaries have been lost. So when you show up, this is a valuable window into this dark time. Such a report – by Reb Chaim Yitzchok Wolgelernter, who was killed in Poland – spent 20 years in a drawer before his brother sent it to Wolgelernter’s son. Feivel Wolgelernter“It is a first-hand eyewitness (report) of what was going on,” said the WITS Alumni Association in Israel Les Glassmanwho will have a conversation in Jerusalem with Feivel (with Telfed) on Sunday. “While he was hiding, he wrote the diary in Polish-Yiddish. Every page is incredible. It is as if you were with him, “added Glassman. The book is called” The Unfinished Diary: A Chronicle of Tears “, alluding to the title Chaim Yitzchok had for his memoirs. Holocaust Scholar Alan Rosen will introduce Feivel. Call Les at 052-552-2438 for more information.

advertisement

Sounds familiar

Many people know Harold Arlen’s songs – according to the singer, they simply do not know that they are his Eric Guth, In fact, Arlen wrote one of the most covered songs of all time: “Over the Rainbow” as heard in “The Wizard of Oz”. Tuesday, Guth, Hanan Leberman. Alona Cole and Aviella Trapido, accompanied by Paul Salterwill sing these and other well-known numbers by Arlen, Richard Rodgers and others in “The American Songbook” at the Glassman Family Center of AACI in Jerusalem. The show is the brainchild of Guth, who told Haaretz that he grew up with people like Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra. Guth, who moved from Denver to Israel 20 years ago with his wife and two children, added that the concert – the first in a three-part series – is an “opportunity to introduce the American song book to a younger audience” AACI at 02- 566-1181.

English language conversions

Shavei Israel, which cares for “lost” and “hidden” Jews around the world, is expected to open conversion courses in English in collaboration with the Rabbinical Council of America, the Jerusalem-based organization said. “We thought it was the next logical step: to open an English speaking institute that offers a warm, supportive and welcoming environment for those who want to connect their destiny with the people of Israel or return to their roots,” said the founding director Michael Freund said. “The RCA was the perfect partner for this company.” Machon Miriam, the Shavei Israel conversion institute, already offers preparatory courses in Italian, Portuguese and Spanish. Freund added that there is a growing need for a place where there are few English-language options. The RCA is represented by its regional director Israel. Rabbi Reuven Tradburks,

Do you have an idea for an article for Rank and File? Send an email to: column@haaretz.co.il

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

advertisement