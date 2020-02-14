The plate was made in 1754.



A porcelain bowl that was bought back in 1982 in a second-hand shop for $ 17 (about $ 62) was auctioned in the UK for over $ 32,615 (about $ 117,000).

The dish, made in Vincennes, France in 1754, was bought by Judith Howard, whose family said “she had an uncanny eye for discovering valuable antiques.” The plate was bought in a second-hand shop in Hungerford, England.

“It had a sixth sense when it came to finding the gems in the scabies. It was a magnet for rare antiques that would be least expected,” Howard’s daughter Charlotte told auctioneers Wooley & Wallis ,

UPI reports that Howard also owned a full collection of rare records, which raised a total of $ 484,008 at the auction. The collection of plates included a plate for Madame du Barry, the main mistress of Louis XV, and another plate for Marie Antoinette’s brother, Archduke Ferdinand.

“Judith’s collection was probably the largest privately owned collection of Sevres porcelain and no doubt competed with the Queen in terms of number of pieces,” said Clare Durham, ceramic expert at Wooley & Wallis.

Durham added that Howard had discovered some real rarities and said: “Although many of them had suffered damage, collectors were keen to purchase some of these items that very rarely make it onto the open market.”