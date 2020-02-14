According to the Baron, the exhibition is very important because it conveys an image of Islamic tolerance and understanding.



An exceptional gold coin, minted during the reign of Abdul Malik B. Marwan and the first to reveal the Islamic expression of faith, the Kalimah, is one of the most valuable collections exhibited to visitors to a rare exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in Abu Dhabi.

The Coins of Islam – History Revealed exhibition, which opened last week, has collected more than 300 rare and precious coins from the time of Alexander, and the emergence of the Islamic Empire immediately after the time of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) Formation of the caliphates in Syria and their subsequent spread via North Africa to Al Andalus. It shows the connection between all civilizations.

In an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, the Swiss expat Dr. Alain Baron, founder of Numismatica Genevensis SA, who is also the curator and organizer of the exhibition, that it took him almost 10 years to collect the coins from different parts of the world. “The idea was to get the best coins from any civilization,” said Baron.

He explained that coins are a very powerful and great field of art that needs to be better known to a wider audience. “We have recognized that creating a narrative between Islam and the rest of the world is a very powerful message, and there is no better way to illustrate it than to bring the old and precious coins together for the public,” he said added that this was an intensive job to collect some of the best coins in the world (some of which cost up to $ 1 million) as a lot of travel and the collectors were convinced that the coins were in a proper condition and safe collection are kept.

“My ultimate goal as a collector was purely educational. I am a very tolerant person who is very attached to education and its values. The idea of ​​sharing knowledge with others convinced me to do the coin collection,” he said.

According to the Baron, the exhibition is very important because it conveys an image of Islamic tolerance and understanding and shows the history of the Islamic religion since it was founded.

“This picture of tolerance builds a bridge between different civilizations. It shows that understanding between populations has been great since the creation of Islam,” he said.

“There were many communities where Christians, Jews and Muslims lived together without any problems. The fact that an exhibition with a Christian coin is shown in the Great Mosque is a very strong symbol that there is room for all forms of in the world Civilizations is and religions. “

The three-month exhibition, which tells the story of coinage in various Islamic epochs and illuminates cultural interaction and exchange between cultures, runs until April 28.

