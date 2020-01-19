Rare audio surfaces from Nirvana concerts in a small Scottish bar

advertisement

Two extremely rare audio clips of a small Nirvana appearance in a Scottish bar have surfaced online.

Strictly speaking, the members of Nirvana played a very small acoustic performance in a Scottish bar from December 1, 1991. The band, which had just released their second album, Nevermind, toured the record to find sold-out venues around the world ,

Nirvana’s popularity boomed, the video “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was seen on MTV everywhere, and Kurt Cobain was featured on the cover of every alternative music magazine. So it goes without saying that this was the perfect time to support a small local band in a quaint, unknown bar, wasn’t it? That is exactly what happened.

Nirvana’s first full Scottish performance took place on a sold out Friday night at the city’s Calton Studios. After this show, a small Edinburgh-based band called The Joyriders decided to invite Nirvana to help them fund the city’s Sick Kids Hospital the following Sunday. It was an invitation that the band duly accepted.

Now, after 27 years, the clay has appeared.

As rumors and speculation began to grow, a large crowd gathered in the Southern Bar on the night of the show. With little communication about whether Nirvana would show up, many of the crowd opted for the release and a loyal group of around 30 people , to stay.

Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl set up on the small stage of the bar for an acoustic performance. Since bass player Krist Novoselic was absent, Grohl resigned from the drums and played acoustic bass instead.

The Nirvana duo did not play around and remained silent on their surprise appearance and was introduced as Teen Spirit.

Now that the internet has finally been added, the unique show sounded like this:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYjiT7lqsAw (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7r-mgoc2ac (/ embed)

(About: Dangerous thoughts / Scot)

