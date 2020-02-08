Fodder On My Wings, Nina Simone’s rare 1982 album, has been reissued. This will make the material available for the digital stream for the first time in its history.

The record, which will also appear on CD and vinyl, was recorded after Simone’s move to France in 1982 and is considered one of the most personal works that the famous singer created.

In a state of loneliness, Simone’s mental health began to deteriorate and she dealt with her father’s death and her somewhat difficult time in Liberia, Trinidad and Switzerland.

The album would be difficult to track down in the years since its release by a small French label. However, the recording is now available through Verve on April 3 and will include three bonus tracks from the original recordings.

In keeping with the reissue news, the opening track of the album, “I only sing to know I’m alive,” has been made available for streaming and is listed below.

Lining on My Wings Tracklist:

01. I only sing to know that I am alive

02. lining in their wings

03. Vous êtes seuls, maize je désire être avec vous

04 Il y a un baume à Gilhead

05. Liberian Calypso

06. Alone again (of course)

07. I was just a stupid dog for her

08. Color is a nice thing

09. Le Peuple en Suisse

10. The sky is yours

11. Thandewye

12. Stop

13. You took my hand

