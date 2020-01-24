Rapper YG arrested just a few days before the planned Grammys performance

advertisement

Two days before YG was scheduled to appear at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, rapper “Toot It and Boot It” was arrested at his home in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, on suspicion of robbery. He is currently being held on bail of $ 250,000 and his charges are pending until Tuesday. Details of his arrest have not been released.

According to The Associated Press, Los Angeles County MPs arrested Sheriff YG after serving a search warrant at his home. Deputy LA County sheriff James Nagao told Entertainment Tonight that the actor, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was arrested at 4 a.m.

“This arrest completely surprised YG because there is no truth for her,” YG lawyer Joe Tacopina told TMZ. “YG has no idea what the investigators are talking about and we have not been given any details. We hear about this case through the media.”

“Rest assured, my client will be released from all charges if he survives the trial,” Tacopina continued. “YG has scheduled an appearance on The Grammy’s Sunday where he will honor Nipsey Hussle … so the timing is suspicious, to say the least.”

The lawyer later told TMZ that the situation had “become even more outrageous” because YG was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation. “The motives here are pretty clear,” added Tacopina.

YG was supposed to give a tribute to the later Nipsey Hussle on Sunday during the Grammys. The tribute also includes Kirk Granklin, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, John Legend and Roddy Ricch. Husssle died on March 31, 2019 after being shot in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. He was 33 years old.

This is not the first time that YG has broken the law. In July, his escalade was involved in a high-speed hunt in Los Angeles. The chase ended with someone in the vehicle shooting and killing a man on a bicycle. A few weeks later, the apartment rented by YG was searched and one person was arrested for firing at gunfire. YG was not at home at the time.

“I was not near the scene of the incident and was in a Hollywood recording studio all day,” YG said in a statement to TMZ. “I was there until after midnight on July 4th, and I didn’t find out about these events until they happened.”

Earlier this month, sources told TMZ that the Los Angeles District sheriff department was on the verge of resolving the YG SUV murder case.

Sheriff’s deputy James Nagao told the Associated Press that he did not know whether the robbery charges and the shooting were related.

The Grammys air at 8pm. ET on CBS Sunday, live from the Staples Center.

Credit: Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

