Rapper YG arrested for robbery after MPs served search warrant at Chatsworth house

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES – Rapper YG was arrested on Friday morning in a Chatsworth house by Sheriff’s MPs who were serving a warrant in connection with a robbery investigation.

The 29-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was booked for robbery and, according to the Los Angeles District Sheriff Department, was taken to the men’s central prison.

Jackson is scheduled to be indicted on Tuesday. He is held on bail of $ 250,000.

Details of the alleged crime were not released immediately.

JULY 2019: The sheriff’s murder detectives are serving a search warrant in Hollywood Hills, home of rapper YG

In July 2019, Sheriff’s murder detectives served a search warrant at Jackson’s Hollywood Hills home. The rapper’s vehicle had been involved in a chase and shootout on July 3, in which MPs and an armed man were killed and an innocent bystander died.

Jackson, a Compton native, was not at home at the time of the raid and was never charged in this case.

“I wasn’t near the scene of this incident, I was recording in the studio all day in Hollywood,” he tweeted at the time. “I was there until after midnight on July 4th and only heard about these events when they happened!”

DEVELOPMENT: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

