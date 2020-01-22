Rapper Juice WRLD died from an accidental drug overdose, the doctor says

advertisement

CHICAGO, Illinois – Rapper and singer Juice WRLD died of oxycodone and codeine toxicity, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.

The coroner determined that the culprit was an accident.

The rapper, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a medical emergency in early December, shortly after arriving at Midway International Airport in Chicago, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi CNN said. The entertainer, 21, died in a hospital, police say.

On the day Juice died, the Chicago police were called to the airport to help the federal authorities “over a private jet that arrived at the airport and contained a large amount of narcotics,” the police said in a statement With. The occupants of the plane were found at the airport with two loaded baggage carts.

A search of the baggage revealed 41 bags of suspected marijuana, six prescription bottles with suspected liquid codeine and three firearms, the police said.

None of the aircraft passengers claimed to have the luggage, the police said.

The rapper had a seizure during the search, the police said, and a homeland security officer administered Narcan to the victim. Narcan is used to reverse the effects of opioid overdose.

Artist and friend honored Juice WRLD

Artists from Nicki Minaj to Sting paid homage to Juice immediately after his death.

Rapper friend Ally Lotti honored him one week after his death at the Rolling Loud music festival in Los Angeles.

“He wants everyone to know that you have to do something negative in your life. He would tell you every time he saw you and turn it into a positive situation. Change that to 999. You have to keep that in your heart. Can anyone say “999”? She said on stage.

For Juice WRLD, 999 were significant. He recognized the opposite of 666 and represented the overcoming of negativity.

The rapper label Interscope Records said in a statement that it “had a profound impact on the world in such a short time”.

“He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knows no bounds, an exceptional person and artist who loved his fans above all else and took care of them,” said Interscope.

Juice signed with Interscope in March 2018 after earning hits on SoundCloud with “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls Are the Same”.

According to SoundCloud, Juice WRLD was the most streamed, loved and reposted artist on its platform in 2018, and “Lucid Dreams” achieved the most pieces of all songs in 2018.

