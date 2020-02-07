On the occasion of the 500th anniversary of the painter’s death, ten tapestries designed by the great Renaissance master Raphael return to their original home in the Sistine Chapel of the Vatican. The tapestries show the life of Sts. Peter and Paul, who will only be on view for one week from February 17-23, 2020.

Tapestries were woven from Raphael’s “cartoons” in Brussels

In 1515, Pope Leo X. Raphael (Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino) commissioned the design of the tapestries, while the artist worked on the Basilica of St. Peter and made frescoes for the Vatican verse della Segnatura (today also known as the Raphael Room). Raphael’s designs or “cartoons” were then sent to Brussels, where the tapestries were woven from silk, wool and gilded silver thread over a period of four years.

The 10 tapestries “Acts of the Apostles” are usually kept in the Vatican Pinacoteca and hung at eye level in the Sistine Chapel for the week in which they are exhibited. The last time that all 10 tapestries were exhibited together was in 1983 on the occasion of Raphael’s 500th birthday.

Return to the Sistine Chapel, where they were hung for the first time in 1519

The first of the tapestries was hung in the Sistine Chapel in 1519, but all were stolen in 1527 when mercenaries in the army of Charles V, the Holy Roman Emperor, conquered Rome. The mutinous soldiers had decided to fire Rome for unpaid wages owed to them for their service during the Italian wars.

The tapestries were then sold, changed hands several times, and were finally returned to Pope Julius in 1554. In the 19th century, during Napoleon’s Italian campaign, the tapestries were taken again. They were later returned to the Vatican in 1808 and have been in the Vatican Museum since the 1930s to protect them from environmental damage.

To mark the 500th anniversary of the painter’s death, Rome is showing an exhibition of more than 200 paintings by Raphael in the Scuderie del Quirinale from March 5 to June 2.