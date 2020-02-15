Rajasthan’s determined batting easily denied Delhi an overall win on the last day of her final engagement in the Ranji Trophy League on Saturday.

After resuming his second inning at 128 for two, Rajasthan hit 345 for six – an advantage of 21 runs – when the game was canceled by mutual agreement.

Based on the first innings lead of 324, Delhi won three points and ended his campaign with 21. Rajasthan scored one point and collected 17. Neither could make it into the five qualifiers of elite groups A and B.

The game on the last day was dominated by Mahipal Lomror (118, 14×4, 2×6) and Rituraj Singh (58, 9×4). The duo added 90 runs this morning to frustrate Delhi. After they left and skipper Ashok Menaria fell cheaply, a worried Rajasthan was saved by Salman Khan (56 not out, 5×4, 2×6).

Delhi finally gave up hope of a definitive win when Salman and Rajesh Bishnoi added 46 runs for the unfinished seventh Wicket stand. Spinner Shivam Sharma completed three gates on a surface where the bowlers didn’t get much support.

The results:

Delhi – 1st innings: 623

Rajasthan – 1st innings: 299th

Rajasthan – 2nd innings: Manender Singh lbw b Simarjeet 4, Ramnivas Golada c Rawat b Shivam 28, Mahipal Lomror b Shivam 118, Yash Kothari c Rawat b Vashisht 19, Rituraj Singh c (sub) b Shivam 58, Ashok Menaria c Shivam b Rana 29, Salman Khan ( not out) 56, Rajesh Bishnoi (not out) 13; Extras (b-14, lb-1 nb-5): 20; Total (for six weeks in 97 overs): 345.

Fall of the gates: 1-4, 2-59, 3-218, 4-233, 5-253, 6-299.

Delhi Bowling: Simarjeet 19-2-75-1, Bidhuri 7-2-19-0, Rana 9-0-21-1, Shivam 36-9-117-3, Vashisht 19-1-77-1, Himmat 4-0- 14-0, Kshitiz 3-0-7-0.

