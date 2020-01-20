Ranji trophy | Manoj Tiwari shoots three times

advertisement

A triple hundred is rare. Even rarer is one that is made with ease. The way Manoj Tiwari scored on Monday.

His unbeaten 303 (414b, 630m, 30×4, 5×6) helped Bengal place a 635 mammoth for seven (afl.) In the Ranji Trophy Group A competition at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground. Then the host’s sailors took over and Hyderabad was in familiar territory.

The visitors finished the second day at 83 for five.

advertisement

After seeing Shreyan Chakraborty leave on the second day of the day – caught at the second slip off seamer Ravi Kiran – he was joined by Shahbaz Ahmed, who helped him build a different century partnership.

The stand with the seventh wicket was worth 108 when Shahbaz (49, 79b, 5×4, 1×6) was hit in the middle of a field by Akshath Reddy. Now it was Arnab Nandi to play the supporting role in Tiwary’s heroism.

The unbroken eighth wicket collaboration yielded 159 when the statement arrived after tea. Nandi (65 out, 83b, 8×4, 1×6) also played some great drives.

Bengal stated when Tiwary reached his triple, square-cutting part-time off-spinner Rahul Buddhi for a limit. He later admitted that he did not know how to celebrate the moment, because he had never scored a triple hundred.

It didn’t matter. He had given enough moments for the scarce crowd to celebrate, such as the sublime soft extra cover of the left-hand spinner Mehdi Hasan and the sixes above the bowler’s head.

He had given two chances – the second, while he was at 160, was a babysitter when the hard-working but unfortunate Ravi Kiran slid – but it was nevertheless a masterful knock, as he was only the second Bengali batsman to make a triple barrel in the Ranji trophy to Devang Gandhi, who scored 323 against Assam in 1998.

The stage was now set for the host’s new-ball duo. Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep came with a remarkable spell of hostile pace bowling.

They bowled unchanged for 20 overs. It was great to see Akash take a clumsy one off and let Akshath slip the edge and knock Mukesh Ravi Teja’s punch out of the ground.

The scores:

Bengal – Ist Innings: Abhishek Raman c Sumanth b Ravi Kiran 0, Abhimanyu Easwaran lbw b Ravi Teja 12, Kazi Saifi c Jaweed b Saaketh 27, Manoj Tiwary (not out) 303, Anustup Majumdar c Sumanth b Mehdi 59, Shreevats Goswami c Saaketh b Ravi Kiran 95 Chakraborty c Tanay b Ravi Kiran 0, Shahbaz Ahmed (run out) 49, Arnab Nandi (not run out) 65; Extras (b-13, lb-9, w-3) 25; Total (for seven weeks. Dec. In 151.4 overs): 635.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-22, 3-60, 4-172, 5-362, 6-368, 7-476.

Hyderabad bowling: Ravi Kiran 26-6-74-3, Ravi Teja 26-3-106-1, Mehdi 43-4-161-1, Saaketh30-2-131-1, Tanay 21-2-112-0, Sandeep 5-0 -23-0, Buddhi 0.4-0-6-0.

Hyderabad – Ist Innings: Tanay Thyagarajan c Abhimanyu b Akash 7, Akshath Reddy c Arnab b Akash 2, T. Ravi Teja b Mukesh 12, Rahul Buddhi c Goswami b Akash 11, B. Sandeep c Goswami b Mukesh 13, Jaweed Ali (batting) 19, Tanmay Agarwal (batting) 10; Extras (b-8, nb-1) 9; Total (for five weeks in 20 overs): 83.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-14, 3-30, 4-54, 5-54.

Bengali bowling: Mukesh 10-1-29-2, Akash 10-1-46-3.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement