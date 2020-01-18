Rangers ensure the progress of the Scottish Cup with the victory of Stranraer

advertisement

Rangers refused to get cold when they came out of the winter break with a 2-0 win over William Hill Scottish Cup over Stranraer.

Twelve months ago Steven Gerrard’s team saw their hopes of Ladbrokes Premiership falter when they were defeated in their first game after the January shutdown in Kilmarnock.

This time they were able to warm up for the second half of the season and the title race started with a fourth round clash with Stevie Farrell’s League One part-timers.

It took a while for the Light Blues to regain speed, but goals from Scott Arfield and Jermain Defoe were enough to book their place in the Sunday draw.

Gerrard made seven side changes that claimed victory three weeks ago at Celtic Park, but even when teenager Nathan Patterson made his debut on the right, it was still a pretty strong side for the League One basement boy visit.

Stranraer left nine months without a win, while the only side in Scotland’s four senior competitions that have scored more goals than the men of Farrell are Brechin City, who support League Two.

But they deserve the honor of frustrating Rangers as long as they refuse to open the 44th minute.

Sometimes they resorted to filling their own box with everyone except a Ryan Stevenson striker in an attempt to block crosses and shots.

Gerrards team broke through occasionally. Jordan Jones moved forward early, while captain was only able to poke Ryan Jack against the base of the post for the night after Defoe’s resignation was caught under his feet.

Joe Aribo got his frustration on the ball after being hit by Carlo Pignatiello, staggered back to unleash a strike that just flew wide.

But Stranraer’s resistance was broken a minute before the break. George Edmundson’s attempt to shoot from Steven Davis did not come off, but Arfield did better when he touched before driving through a full six-yard box for the opening goal.

Nikola Katic came close to repeating his Parkhead heroics with a header moments later, but Max Currie jumped from his left to keep the hosts’ lead at the break.

Only a fingertip saved from the Blues keeper, Patterson refused his first Gers goal after 56 minutes when the youth let the ball fly from the edge of the penalty area.

But the game was put to bed in the 66th minute when Defoe dusted himself off after being attacked by Adam Cummins in the box, where the experienced Englishman threw his penalty off the post.

