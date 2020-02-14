35 years ago today (February 14, 1985) was an unforgettable Valentine’s Day for Randy Travis: On this day, the singer signed his record deal with Warner Bros. Records, just two weeks after recording his first single, “On the Other Side.”

Travis had already been rejected by any label in town when he ended up at Warner Bros. In collaboration with his manager Libby Hatcher, who later became his wife, he recorded an independent album, Live at the Nashville Palace. Hatcher was in charge of Nashville Palace at that time and hired Travis to cook and perform. She used the recording to finalize the Warner Bros. deal.

“On the Other Hand” peaked in the charts in the 1960s when it debuted. But Travis’ newcomer album Storms of Life shot straight to No. 1 when it was released in 1986, and the single “1982” landed in the top 10. Because of this success, Warner Bros. released “On the Other” again “on radio” , and it became Travis’ first # 1 single in 1986.

Travis has released over 35 albums and has made many more # 1 hits, including “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Three Wooden Crosses”. He became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1986. All Travis albums can be streamed and downloaded from Amazon.

